Jobless Texans Say Gov. Greg Abbott’s Decision To End Federal Unemployment Benefits Will Worsen Their Already Dire Situations

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince she lost her job as a customer service coordinator at a department store, Mary Baker has cut down on everything she can to make ends meet while she searches for a new job. The San Antonio resident has unsubscribed from cable, stopped paying for some of her medications and cut down significantly on her air conditioning. But her roughly $3,000 monthly unemployment payments still don’t stretch far enough.

