newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Reigning champs draw on experience in Stanley Cup playoffs

By FRED GOODALL
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgGvb_0a7Uq7m100

Postseason experience can be a valuable asset in the NHL playoffs. The Tampa Bay Lightning have plenty, and they think it's going to help them moving forward in their first-round series against the Florida Panthers.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions let third-period leads slip away in two of the first three games against the Panthers, who won 6-5 in overtime Thursday night after falling behind 5-3 late in the second.

No team has been better this season at putting opponents away when leading after two periods. Including the playoffs, Tampa Bay was 28-0 before Florida rallied to cut the Lightning’s advantage to 2-1 heading into Game 4 (12:30 p.m. EDT, CNBC) of the best-of-seven series on Saturday in Tampa, Florida.

“You just don’t throw experience on the ice and experience wins the game. You still have to play the game,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

“We’ve had 2-1 leads before in playoff series and know how to deal with that,” Cooper added. “It’s a different opponent, but we know how.”

The Lightning also surrendered a third-period lead in Game 1, eventually falling behind 4-3 before scoring twice over the final 13 minutes.

The Panthers haven’t won a playoff series in 25 years, but they’re confident about their chances.

“I think Game 1 could have went either way, so we were close in all the games,” Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau said. “We know we can beat them. It’s a matter of sticking to our game plan and do it for 60 minutes.”

The Lightning plan to stay the course, too.

“No one’s worried in our locker room. We know they’re a good team. There’s certain things we can we can do better when we get that lead in the third period. ... That’s part of growing,” forward Alex Killorn said.

A look at other games on Saturday:

PENGUINS at ISLANDERS, Penguins lead series 2-1 (3 p.m. EDT, NBC)

The Penguins have been successful in stopping the Islanders from building much momentum. In New York’s Game 1 win, it played with the lead for a total of 3:43. The Islanders scored the first goal and the Penguins tied it 3 minutes later. After New York took a 3-2 lead, the Penguins tied it 30 seconds later, before the Islanders pulled it out in overtime.

Pittsburgh scored the first two goals in Game 2 and held on for a 2-1 win.

The Islanders never led in Game 3, But each time they tied the score, the Penguins quickly responded to go back in front.

“It’s the playoffs and everyone’s bringing their A game,” Pittsburgh’s Jeff Carter said. “There’s a lot of physicality, a lot of scrums. It’s just a matter of trying to stick to your game plan as much as you can. There’s going to be ups and downs, you’re going to get scored on, you’re going to score goals. It’s kind of putting it behind you as quick as you can and getting back on the horse.”

CANADIENS at MAPLE LEAFS, Montreal leads series 1-0 (7 p.m. EDT, CNBC)

Maples Leafs captain John Tavares is sidelined indefinitely after colliding with Montreal’s Ben Chiarot and being hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell to the ice during Toronto’s 2-1 loss in the series opener.

Coach Sheldon Keefe said Tavares, who was released from the hospital on Friday, had a concussion.

"Happy to know that everything’s looking on the ups, but definitely a moment where you know your mind races a little bit,” Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza said. “You think about his family and then having to watch that. Just seeing your buddy on the ice like that is a scary moment.”

GOLDEN KNIGHTS at WILD, Golden Knights lead series 2-1 (8 p.m. EDT, NBC)

The Golden Knights, who won five of eight playoff series over the franchise’s first three seasons, are in front in another postseason matchup after scoring five unanswered goals to overtake the Wild during the second half of Game 3. That the Golden Knights have gotten this far without leading scorer Max Pacioretty, who has missed the last three weeks due to an undisclosed injury and could return at some point during the series, is hardly a surprise to coach Pete DeBoer.

They have played short-handed due to salary-cap restrictions, had five games postponed for COVID-19 and endured their share of injuries during the truncated regular season. Pacioretty had 24 goals in 48 games.

“Our response has been the same response this group’s had all year to whatever adversity we’ve had,” DeBoer said. “That’s a big hole for us. You take anyone’s leading goal scorer out of that lineup, and it changes the identity of that team.”

Captain Mark Stone had the first and last goals of the 5-2 victory on Thursday, both sparking and capping the comeback.

“He’s a great leader off the ice. But I think his biggest asset is on the ice and what he’s able to do," said Reilly Smith, who got the go-ahead goal in the second period. “He scores that goal early for us and the one late to ice the game. That’s what you need from your best players.”

The Golden Knights were also eager to end their frustrating streak of eight games at Xcel Energy Center without a regulation win. The Wild, who lost right wing Marcus Johansson to a broken arm in Game 3, fell to 2-9 on their home ice in the playoffs since the last time they advanced in 2015.

“I think there definitely is a piece of the pressure that home teams put on themselves to win those games,” DeBoer said. “I think it’s easy to play on the road. I think this year it’s even easier because you’re not going into really hostile environments with 20,000 people in the stands.”

___

AP Sports Writers Vin A. Cherwoo and Dave Campbell contributed.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
John Tavares
Person
Jason Spezza
Person
Sheldon Keefe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Maple Leafs#Playoff Series#He Got Game#Go Game#Home Game#The Florida Panthers#Cnbc#Islanders#Maple Leafs#Maples Leafs#The Golden Knights#Canadiens#Xcel Energy Center#Nhl Playoffs#Postseason Experience#The Game#Home Teams#Golden Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLwisr680.com

Bruins win means Penguins get Islanders to open Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Boston Bruins defeated the New York Islanders 3-2 in overtime last night, clinching third place in the NHL East Division. It also means the Pittsburgh Penguins will open the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Islanders. The Bruins will face Washington. Dates for the playoffs to begin have not been released.
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Set to start Tuesday

Jarry is slated to be between the pipes for Game 2 against the Islanders on Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports. Jarry was peppered with pucks during Game 1, as he faced 41 shots and gave up four goals along the way. It was the third time in his last six starts that the 26-year-old netminder has allowed four goals, though he is 4-1-0 in those contests. Unless Jarry can rediscover his game, it could be another first-round exit for the Penguins.
NHLprohockeynews.com

Islanders take Game 1 from Pens in OT

In Pittsburgh, Kyle Palmieri‘s second goal of the game came at 16:30 of overtime on Sunday to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win over the Penguins and a 1-0 series. “It’s an incredibly exciting time,” Palmieri said. “The opportunity to be in the playoffs is something I don’t take for granted. Obviously, it’s hard to get here. We came on the road on a mission. We were able to go out there tonight and find a way to get a win.”
NHLNHL

Capitals-Bruins Stanley Cup Playoff series begins Saturday

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Series between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals will begin on Saturday, May 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET in Washington. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between the MassMutual East Division rivals will be broadcast on NBC in the United States and on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. The complete 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule will be announced in the coming days.
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Misses practice Monday

Dumoulin (undisclosed) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. Coach Mike Sullivan deemed Dumoulin's absence a "maintenance day," but the blueliner's status will nonetheless bear monitoring ahead of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Islanders. Dumoulin was laboring in the third period of Monday's Game 1 loss after taking a shot off his right foot, and Monday's absence was likely related to that foot injury.
NHLPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Intensity from the outset in Sunshine State playoff series

The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top. Or perhaps it's just a taste of what's to come in their opening-round Sunshine State series. The defending champion Lightning take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 Tuesday night (8 p.m. EDT, CNBC) in Sunrise, Florida.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Stanley Cup Playoffs Power Rankings: Contender or pretender?

Ladies and gentlemen... the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The final 16 teams are locked in and Round 1 playoff matchups are set in every division except the West, where Colorado can still pass Vegas for first (and the Presidents' Trophy) with a win over Los Angeles on Thursday. So, who are the top contenders now that the dust has settled on the abbreviated regular season?
NHLbleachernation.com

Overtime Hockey Is So Hot Right Now, Happy Birthday Lukas, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

🎶 It’s the most, wonderful time of the year! 🎶. For hockey fans, this song is relevant twice a year: Christmas and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After day one of the Playoffs delivered with a drama-filled overtime victory for the Washington Capitals, day two followed it up with not one, but two overtimes and a last second win in regulation. There’s almost nothing more you can ask of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this time of year. So far, every game has kept fans on the edge of their seats and left everyone wanting more. Now comes day three. I’m so excited.
NHLWPFO

NHL Playoffs W2W4: Sunday's games were triple plays of incredible

(Bally Sports) – As someone who likes to dabble in the art of exaggeration and hyperbole a bit, I want to make it clear that the following statement is 100% serious and genuine: Sunday was the most fun and enjoyable day of playoff hockey that I can remember in a long, long time.
NHLDaily Freeman

Palmieri scores in OT, Islanders beat Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted...
NHLaudacy.com

Sorokin or Varlamov? Islanders coach Barry Trotz is confident in either netminder any night

The New York Islanders have, in theory, two No. 1 goaltenders in Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin. Varlamov started 35 games to Sorokin’s 21 this shortened season, but the Russian rookie was almost as effective as the veteran Varly; Sorokin was 13-6-0-3 with a 2.17 GAA and .918 save percentage this season, not much of a drop from the 19-11-0-4/2.04/.929 line authored by Varlamov.
NHLwdadradio.com

PENGUINS LOSE IN OT, DOWN 1-0 IN SERIES WITH ISLANDERS

The Penguins lost Game 1 of their Stanley Cup First Round playoff series with the New York Islanders, 4-3, in overtime at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Kyle Palmieri scored twice for the Islanders, including the overtime goal at 16:30. Sidney Crosby and Kasperi Kapanen scored, and Tristan Jarry made...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

New York takes on Crosby and the Penguins

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, first in the East Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -136, Islanders +114; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh take on New York. Crosby ranks 10th in the league with 62 points, scoring 24 goals...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Penguins look to even playoff series with Islanders

The New York Islanders can put themselves in great position with a win Tuesday in Game 2 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the host Pittsburgh Penguins. The Islanders won Sunday's series opener in Pittsburgh 4-3 in overtime, a huge step toward negating the Penguins' home-ice advantage. It...
NHLchatsports.com

The five minutes where Game 1 started to slip away from the Penguins

Ask anybody that watched Sunday’s game why the Pittsburgh Penguins lost and the first, and most common, answer is going to be goaltending. That is also the correct the answer. It does not matter how many big saves you make, it does not matter how many saves you make in...
NHLBirmingham Star

NHL roundup: Brayden Point strikes twice as Lightning top Panthers

Brayden Point's second goal of the game with 74 seconds remaining was the winner and Nikita Kucherov tallied two goals and an assist in his first game of the season as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning claimed a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers to open their Stanley Cup playoffs seriesSunday in Sunrise, Fla.
NHLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Islanders open with win over Penguins

PITTSBURGH – Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders Back & Forth: The Play(off series lead)’s the Thing

The regular season ends and the playoffs begin with a bang. That’s a lot for just two games. First, let’s look back at the (heart-pumping) week that was. This game already feels like it was played six months ago. It’s pretty irrelevant at this point but it was nice to see the Islanders look like themselves... for two periods at least. The overtime beauty by who else - Taylor Hall - still stings but by that point, the standings had already been set.
NHLnysportsday.com

After Winning Game One, The Islanders Are Focused on Turning The Page

A best of seven playoff series, in any sport, is generally a marathon and not a sprint. So, after a 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins on Sunday in game one of their opening round series, the Isles are now focused on forgetting all about it and moving on to the task at hand and that is game two on Tuesday night (730pm MSG+).