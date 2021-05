After a lengthy closure, the Portland outpost for Icelandic hotel Kex will reopen for the summer, alongside its restaurant and rooftop bar. Dóttir, Kex’s restaurant, will reopen with a new chef, Michael Zeman; Zeman has spent time at Farm Spirit and Ok Omens, and plans to rely on fermentation and preservation methods for the restaurant’s menu. The bar, Lady of the Mountain, will serve low-proof cocktails, weekend brunch, and snacks, which the restaurant’s press release describes as “tropical Northwest.” Both the bar and restaurant are accepting reservations; the hotel is now taking reservations for overnight guests, as well. [WWeek]