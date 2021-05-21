newsbreak-logo
Texas House, Senate Strike Compromise On Bill Legalizing Permitless Carry Of Handguns

austincountynewsonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas House and Senate have reached a compromise on a bill to allow the permitless carrying of handguns, the top negotiators said Friday, moving it even closer to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for a likely signature. The author of the legislation, Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, announced the deal in...

Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas lawmakers have an agreement on 'constitutional carry.' What's in the compromise?

Details of Texas' compromise "constitutional carry" bill were released Sunday, as the bill nears Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. Members of a conference committee tasked with coming up with a version of the legislation agreeable to both the House and Senate announced Friday that a deal had been struck. The bill allows those 21 and older who aren't otherwise prohibited from having a gun to carry a handgun without a license.
Permitless carry advances

Permitless carry advances

AUSTIN — Permitless carry handgun legislation is one step closer to making it to Governor Abbott’s desk. House Bill 1927 has made it out of its conference committee. The Texas House and Senate both passed Tyler state Representative Matt Schaefer’s permitless carry bill, but with differing amendments, the two sides were forced to hash out the differences behind closed doors. Schaefer released a statement saying the House and Senate conferees have now reached an agreement on the bill. Rice University’s Mark Jones says it also has the support of the big three: Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker of the House Dade Phelan. Jones adds, “Of the most controversial legislation, it’s the one that has the most bipartisan support.” The conference committee version of the bill still needs final approval from the House and Senate.
Politicspanolawatchman.com

Capitol Update: Texas House hits last day to debate House bills

Last week, the House hit an important deadline, the last day to debate House bills. With things moving fast and furious this week, the House passed several important measures. The House passed HB 3, which would limit the governor's powers during a declared emergency. This bill now goes to the Senate to debate. We have seen many unilateral executive orders during the past year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and HB 3 will ensure that the legislative branch of government has a role in determining the best policies if we ever face a similar situation.
Congress & Courtsmarijuanamoment.net

Texas Senate Approves Psychedelics And Marijuana Concentrates Bills

The Texas Senate has approved House-passed bills to reduce criminal penalties for possessing marijuana concentrates and require the state to study the therapeutic potential of psychedelics like psilocybin and MDMA. But because senators amended both pieces of legislation, they must first head back to their originating chamber before they can be sent to the governor’s desk.
Texas Statetexasstandard.org

Some Texas House Priority Bills Get Bogged Down In The Senate

Time now for the week that was in Texas politics with James Barragán, political reporter for the Texas Tribune. Some of the Texas House’s priority bills are in danger as Lege winds down. “Some of the House’s priority criminal justice and health care bills had just not been moving over...
Austin, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

Texas House recesses for two days as payback for Senate inaction on criminal justice, Medicaid bills

AUSTIN — The Texas House will break for two days in an apparent effort to force the Senate to vote on several bipartisan criminal justice and health care bills. With tensions rising as the 2021 session nears a close, the House employed the delay tactic Thursday after several members expressed their dismay that the Senate appeared to be blocking the passage of a number of bills that passed with near or total unanimous approval in the House.
Politicsexpressnews.com

Texas House, Senate reach deal on 'constitutional carry' bill

The members of the Texas House and Senate working out the differences between the chambers on the permitless carry bill have reached a deal, the bill’s author said Friday. State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, did not give details on the agreement reached in a statement. Both chambers will need to give final approval before it heads to the governor’s desk. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that could be as soon as early next week in the Senate.
Congress & Courtstexasstandard.org

Bipartisan Bill Pushes For Parity In Texas Tribal Gaming

Last week, Rep. Don Young, a Republican from Alaska, stepped to the microphone on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. Young is the dean of the House – the longest-serving representative in the body. He spoke to praise a group of Texans who’d filed a bill to correct a law that Young himself had helped write.
Austin, TXwbap.com

The Texas Legislature Reaches an Agreement on Constitutional Carry

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas House and Senate conferees reached an agreement on House Bill 1927, better known as constitutional carry. The measure would do away with the need to have a license to carry a gun in Texas. “By working together, the House and Senate will send Governor Abbott...
Austin, TXPosted by
KVUE

Texas Senate passes statewide homeless camping ban

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate on Thursday passed House Bill 1925, a statewide homeless camping ban, with 28 in favor and three voting against. Under the bill, people cannot camp in a public place unless authorized. Authorized camping includes camping for recreational purposes or if the property has been approved for sheltering people experiencing homelessness.
Austin, TXkeranews.org

A Bill Banning Homeless Encampments Has Passed The Texas House And Senate. Gov. Abbott Is Likely To Sign It.

A statewide ban on public encampments for Texans experiencing homelessness is a step closer to becoming law after passing both houses of the Texas Legislature. The Senate on Thursday passed House Bill 1925 by a vote of 28-3. After some amendments, it now goes back to the House for final approval. After that, it’ll head to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. The governor has signaled he will sign it.
Politicsthevidorian.com

Senate sends heartbeat bill to governor, permitless carry to negotiations

Governor Greg Abbott has said he will sign a bill that effectively bans abortions after six weeks after the Senate concurred in House modifications to SB 8, known as the Texas "heartbeat" bill. That measure, by Mineola Senator Bryan Hughes, requires doctors to attempt to detect a fetal heartbeat before they perform an abortion. If they do find one, they must stop or face civil liability of at…