Texas House, Senate Strike Compromise On Bill Legalizing Permitless Carry Of Handguns

AUSTIN — Permitless carry handgun legislation is one step closer to making it to Governor Abbott’s desk. House Bill 1927 has made it out of its conference committee. The Texas House and Senate both passed Tyler state Representative Matt Schaefer’s permitless carry bill, but with differing amendments, the two sides were forced to hash out the differences behind closed doors. Schaefer released a statement saying the House and Senate conferees have now reached an agreement on the bill. Rice University’s Mark Jones says it also has the support of the big three: Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker of the House Dade Phelan. Jones adds, “Of the most controversial legislation, it’s the one that has the most bipartisan support.” The conference committee version of the bill still needs final approval from the House and Senate.