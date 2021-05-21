Auto review: Audi RS6 Avant, station wagon from the gods

At long last, the forbidden fruit that is the Audi RS6 Avant can be purchased on US shores. It's been a decades-long waiting game for Audi's fastest wagon, but it's one that doesn't disappoint. When it comes to fast cars that send power to all four wheels, the people in Ingolstadt really know what to do. And its latest creation may be even better than the incredible Audi R8 supercar. Since our market has been overlooked for years, the Mercedes-AMG E63 wagon has had the run of the hi-po wagon market, while less traditional choices like the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo have also taken a slice of the pie. Now that the RS6 is finally offered here, things will be shaken up with a new wagon that is fast, practical, spacious, and luxurious. Is this the ultimate one-car-garage filler? Well, its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that develops 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque makes a good case for that, but is it a jump ahead of the competition or just a worthy rival?