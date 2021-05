Karen Blakemore, Nederland. Do you want to help Nederland reach Boulder County’s goal of 90% waste diversion by 2025? You can do so by filling out this survey. The information will be used to prioritize and plan efforts aimed at reducing materials sent to the landfill. We are looking for input from the entire Nederland area community – residents, businesses, employees, organizations and visitors. We hope you will spend 10 minutes completing this short survey. Your input is a critical step as we move towards a more sustainable future. The survey will be open through the month of April.