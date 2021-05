The artist sits at his easel. He has laid out all of his supplies: paints, brushes, water glass for cleaning. He studies his canvas, then his colors, choosing the palette he wants to portray in his latest work. He carefully dots paint onto the canvas, then begins to work. Is this Salvador Dali, Matisse, Mondrian? No, this is a modern painter, just recently finding his artistic voice. His name is Crawford Bourdier. He is 20 years old. He has amazing artistic talent, and he has autism.