Kennesaw, GA

Hendrick Named Women's Most Outstanding Track Performer of ASUN Outdoor Championship

By Hunter McKay
ksuowls.com
 1 day ago

KENNESAW, Ga. – — Sarah Hendrick was named the Most Outstanding Track Performer of the ASUN Outdoor Track and Field Championships on the women's side the conference announced on Friday. Hendrick won the 800m in a time of 2:06.69 and the 1500m in a time of 4:18.86. Both of those...

Kennesaw, GAaseaofred.com

Liberty concludes regular season with series win at Kennesaw State

The Liberty Flames concluded the regular season by winning two of three games in Kennesaw, Georgia over the Kennesaw State Owls. The Flames won five of six over the past two weeks against the second place team in the ASUN’s North Division. The Flames conclude the regular season with an overall record of 35-12 and a 19-2 record in conference play.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Kennesaw, GAMarietta Daily Journal

KSU assistant Tim Glanton announces his retirement

Kennesaw State assistant football coach Tim Glanton has announced his retirement, effective at the end of May. The running backs and special teams coach has been on head coach Brian Bohannon’s staff since 2013 as an inaugural member. “I want to thank coach Bohannon for the opportunity. When he took...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...
Kennesaw, GAAugusta Free Press

Liberty drops series finale at Kennesaw State

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Liberty fell to the Kennesaw State Owls 7-3, snapping the Flames’ eight-game winning streak, Sunday afternoon in an ASUN Conference game at Stillwell Baseball Stadium. Before the loss, the Flames had won 15 consecutive ASUN conference games and had won its first...
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Kennesaw, GAaseaofred.com

Liberty wins 2021 ASUN Softball Championship

On Saturday, Liberty (42-13) won the 2021 ASUN Softball Championship with a 5-4 win over Kennesaw State. With the title, the Lady Flames capture the ASUN’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Softball Championship. Liberty went a perfect 3-0 in the double elimination tournament this weekend, played on Kennesaw...
Kennesaw, GAWSET

Liberty claims first ASUN Softball championship in program history

KENNESAW, Ga. (WSET/Liberty Flames) — No. 1 North Division Seed Liberty claimed its fourth conference tournament title in program history, defeating the host, No. 2 North seed Kennesaw State 5-4 in the title game of the 2021 ASUN Softball Championship, Saturday at Bailey Park. The Lady Flames (42-13) secured the...
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Kennesaw, GAWDBJ7.com

Liberty claims ASun Softball title

KENNESAW, Ga (WDBJ) -No. 1 North Division Seed Liberty claimed its fourth conference tournament title in program history on Saturday, defeating the host, No. 2 North seed Kennesaw State, 5-4 in the title game of the 2021 ASUN Softball Championship held at Bailey Park. The Lady Flames (42-13) secured the...