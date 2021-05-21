newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Vancouver Canucks sign head coach Travis Green to multi-year extension

By Phil Figueiredo
canucksarmy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vancouver Canucks and head coach Travis Green have reached an agreement on a contract extension. Green took over coaching duties from Willie Desjardins in 2017. He holds a record of 66-76-22 in the 164 regular-season games he’s coached for Vancouver and a 10-7 playoff record. Canucks captain Bo Horvat...

canucksarmy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Horvat
Person
Jim Benning
Person
Travis Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#The Vancouver Canucks#Extension#Contract#Team Success#Coaching Duties#Awesome#Pic#Official#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NHLthepost.on.ca

Canucks vs. Senators recap: Tired team runs out of gas

This afternoon, Thatcher Demko is making his second start for the Vancouver Canucks since the team returned to action 10 days ago after a COVID-19 outbreak that saw most players fall ill. 5:01 p.m. And that’s it. The Canucks have lost three of four to the Senators. 4:58 p.m. Brandon...
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canucks: Coach Green taking high road amid contract extension uncertainty

Travis Green took the high road Tuesday. The Vancouver Canucks’ coach could have taken the bait and joined continuing speculation about his future. He could have driven his contract-extension discussion into the ditch with disdain for the drawn-out process, but he once again stressed a desire to remain with the NHL club.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canucks managing their way through ‘minor hockey’ schedule: Bo Horvat

Everyone knows this is going to be a lot of hockey. Bo Horvat put the Vancouver Canucks’ schedule in terms from his own personal experience: Playing hockey as a kid. But even then, he said before Wednesday’s game he couldn’t think of an example in his past where he had played as many games as the team is about to play: 14 games in 21 days.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Coaching Notes: Tocchet, Green, Brind’Amour

It seems that Rick Tocchet’s days as the head coach of the Arizona Coyotes could be numbered. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that there is growing speculation that Tocchet and the ’Yotes will part ways this off-season. Tocchet’s contract expires at the end of the season and Dreger does not believe that it will be extended. If not for the NHL’s expanded playoff structure last season, Tocchet would have failed to make the playoffs in each of his four seasons as the bench boss in Arizona. The team was statistically eliminated from contention this season with last night’s loss to the Los Angeles Kings, marking the end of what at one time looked like a promising playoff push. However, this is the third consecutive season that the ’Yotes have remained in the playoff picture until the very end of the season. Last year, it earned them a play-in series berth which the team turned into an upset win over the Nashville Predators and a first-round match-up with the Colorado Avalanche. Considering that Tocchet took over a team that finished last in the Pacific Division in his first season, three years of fringe contention and a play-in series win is far from failure for the veteran coach. Dreger does not definitively state that the separation is a unilateral decision by Arizona and it could be that this is an amicable breakup coming between Tocchet and the team. A highly-regarded assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins before joining the Coyotes, Tocchet should have no problem finding a job this summer and it could be that both sides equally want a fresh start.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canucks unable to overcome physical, mental fatigue in loss to Senators

The Vancouver Canucks were trying to catch the Montreal Canadiens, but instead have reeled in the Ottawa Senators. Starting an unprecedented 14 games in 22 nights, and just six games into their return from a COVID-19 crisis, the Canucks’ 6-3 loss Wednesday to the Ottawa Senators sure felt like the end of something.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Why Travis Green Hasn’t Been Re-Signed

It’s no secret that the Vancouver Canucks have cut salary this season. Like most other sports teams in North America, service and business staff had salaries reduced or were outright released. Even their player signings have been made with one eye to pushing actual cash outlay back. This all makes sense, given the brutal financial climate of the past year. But there’s a difference between trimming fat and cutting bone. Which is head coach Travis Green?
NHLSportsnet.ca

Don Taylor on Travis Green's fit with the Canucks

CHEK TV’s Don Taylor stops by to discuss the Jack Eichel situation, and Travis Green’s never-ending contract negotiation. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates. Listen. Don...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Hoglander scores 2; Canucks beat the Jets but are eliminated from playoffs

I give the Vancouver Canucks a lot of credit for seeing their faint playoff hopes disappear midway through Monday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets, but still stay focused enough to earn the win. "Missing the playoffs, it's never fun," admitted Bo Horvat after the game. "That's what you play...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Elliotte Friedman on Canucks organizational structure and approach

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman weighs in on the Jack Eichel situation in Buffalo, and Travis Green’s contract situation. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates. Listen. Elliotte...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canucks taking risk with Green despite steering ship through turbulent year

VANCOUVER – The elephant in the room has turned into a circus. Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green, marooned on an expiring contract without an extension for next season, broke his silence Tuesday on his employment status but only to explain that he is a better coach now than when he came to the National Hockey League team four years ago.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canucks 3, Jets 1: Rathbone, Hoglander provide hype, hope for future

It has come to this in a season of survival. It wasn’t about Bo Horvat’s 11-game goalless funk, the power play continuing to plummet or the Vancouver Canucks on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from NHL post-season contention when the club ventured into Winnipeg on Monday night. It was...
NHLcanucksarmy.com

WDYTT: Should the Canucks bring Travis Green back next year?

Welcome back to WDYTT, the only hockey column on the internet that never needs a contract extension. With the Vancouver Canucks now officially eliminated from playoff contention, most in the fanbase have begun to shift their gaze toward the offseason — even with five games left to go in the regular season.
NHLthepost.on.ca

'It's a privilege': Canucks extend Travis Green's contract

Travis Green’s return to the Vancouver Canucks’ bench is now official. A day after news leaked that the head coach and the team that has employed him for four years were set to renew his contract, the NHL club has confirmed it all. Green has been signed to a multi-year...
NHLRomesentinel.com

Canucks coach Green gets new contract after virus-battered year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks gave coach Travis Green a vote of confidence Friday, signing him to a multiyear contract extension after a season in which the team was battered by the coronavirus and finished last in its division. Green was in the final year of his...