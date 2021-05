Week 5 Record: 4-1 | Overall Record: 19-13, First in AL Central. The White Sox’ offense had themselves a pretty nice week in their first five games without Luis Robert, scoring nine runs on three separate occasions while winning 80% of their games this week. However, the pitching staff was the main talking point for this week, and deservedly so, as we will walk through later. At the end of the week and heading into more AL Central clashes, the White Sox find themselves alone in first place in the AL Central with the third-best record in baseball.