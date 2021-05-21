newsbreak-logo
I SEE U, Episode 2: The Reign Check

By Eddie Robinson
houstonpublicmedia.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, two preachers — one Black, one White — both of large congregations in Houston, share unguarded perspectives on why some evangelical Christians have largely remained silent on race-related issues in America where social justice concerns are taking center stage. Dr. Marcus D. Cosby, Senior Pastor of Wheeler Avenue Baptist and Dr. Steve Wells, Senior Pastor of South Main Baptist join ‘I SEE U’ Host Eddie Robinson in a surprising conversation where all participants reveal a sense of openness, vulnerability and authenticity.

www.houstonpublicmedia.org
