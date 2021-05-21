newsbreak-logo
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse men's basketball schedules Pace for October exhibition game

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will host Division II Pace for an early season exhibition game, SU Athletics announced. The Orange will play Pace on October 27 inside the Carrier Dome. These two teams last met on November 1, 2012, with SU earning a 99-63 victory. Pace did not compete during the 2020-21 season as the Northeast-10 Conference Council of Presidents voted to cancel regular season and championship competition for winter sports.

