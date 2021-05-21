Syracuse men’s basketball schedules Pace for October exhibition game

Well, it’s happened again. Another Syracuse lacrosse season ending in an unceremonious thud. This time at the hands of hated Georgetown in embarrassing fashion. For the third straight tournament, never mind the goal of Memorial Day with a trophy or bust, it’s not even a trip to the quarterfinal in the cards. A senior student at Syracuse has gone their whole college life without even getting a quarterfinal men’s lacrosse game with the Orange in it. At least there’s the women’s team with a good shot at making Memorial Day Sunday, and if they fall short they get their injured stars back for another run next year.