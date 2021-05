We trust teachers with our children. But as some educators turn into activists, should we?. In a trend that’s become depressingly familiar nationwide, a school district outside of St. Louis was caught red-handed trying to trick parents about what’s really happening in their children’s classrooms. With the sudden switch to remote learning caused by COVID, parents in the district were seeing more of their children’s lessons — and many didn’t like what they saw. In response to persistent objections to politicized material, a school official advised principals not to discontinue teaching the questionable content, but to hide it “so parents cannot see it.” Problem solved!