The City of St. Louis and the Health Department has allowed the Cards to increase capacity at Busch Stadium beginning Friday, May 21. It will look even more different as you travel to watch games in St. Louis as seating pods will now be spaced a minimum of three feet apart in all directions, allowing Busch Stadium capacity to roughly double. This means additional tickets to the May 21-23 series against the Chicago Cubs will be available and are on sale now. If you're looking for a later date after the kids get out school, ticket on-sale dates for June games will be determined and announced at a later time.