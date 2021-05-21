newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crowley County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crowley, Kiowa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley; Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN CROWLEY COUNTIES At 525 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wild Horse Point, or 36 miles north of La Junta, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Kiowa and northeastern Crowley Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crowley County, CO
County
Kiowa County, CO
City
La Junta, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Kiowa, CO
City
Crowley, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#West Central Kiowa#Severe Certainty#Wind Damage#Expect Hail Damage#Immediate Severity#Mdt#Radar#Considerable Tree Damage#Roofs#Target Area#Siding#Vehicles#Outdoors#Outbuildings#Wild Horse Point#Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kiowa THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeast Kiowa County.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL PROWERS COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicates light rain falling over the warning area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain fell over the area earlier this evening. Flash flooding will continue until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Kiowa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN KIOWA COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 617 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Haswell to 6 miles north of Eads. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. While uncertain, this activity may also eventually produce a landspout or two. A landspout is a tornado, which is typically brief and weak, but would be capable of producing damage. Continue to monitor the latest information from the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Locations impacted include Eads and Haswell. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kiowa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTY At 557 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northwest of Eads, or 33 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...TORNADO and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Kiowa County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...EAST CENTRAL CROWLEY AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM MDT At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Sugar City to Blue Lake to 19 miles south of Hasty. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Haswell, Blue Lake, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OTERO...NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO...KIOWA...CROWLEY...NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO AND NORTHERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of strong winds along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Truckton to 6 miles southeast of Forder to 14 miles north of Kit Carson. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible, even without rain or lightning. Also, blowing dust reducing visibilities below 1 mile may be possible. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Eads, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Blue Lake, Sweetwater Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Arlington, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.