Results from Showtime Championship Boxing’s card on Saturday, May 15th at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The bout began with Luis Nery outboxing an overeager to exchange Brandon Figueroa as he built an early lead against the young challenger who was eager to engage. The big takeaway early was that Figueroa was getting hit clean, too early and often, and that the fight was going to be less about skill and more about durability and a fighter’s will.