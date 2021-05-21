After the Cease-Fire, Gaza Wakes to a Sea of Rubble

Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire Thursday, putting a halt on their 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and left more than 200 people dead. Just as the cease-fire took effect at 2 a.m. local time, life returned to the streets of Gaza with people leaving their homes and celebrating the truce. Unfortunately, like the three previous wars between Israel and Hamas, the latest round of fighting ended inconclusively. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced opposition from his hard-line, right-wing base that he stopped the operation too soon. Hamas, the Islamic militant group sworn to Israel’s destruction, also claimed victory.