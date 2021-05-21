Severe Weather Statement issued for Crowley by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CROWLEY COUNTY At 242 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Ordway, or 32 miles northwest of La Junta, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Crowley County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov