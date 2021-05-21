Severe Weather Statement issued for Crowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Crowley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CROWLEY COUNTY At 425 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located 17 miles southwest of Forder, or 39 miles northwest of La Junta, and is nearly stationary. There are numerous reports of a confirmed tornado. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Crowley County. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.00IN