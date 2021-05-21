newsbreak-logo
Crowley County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crowley by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CROWLEY COUNTY At 242 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Ordway, or 32 miles northwest of La Junta, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Crowley County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH

Crowley County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crowley, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OTERO AND SOUTH CENTRAL CROWLEY COUNTIES At 650 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rocky Ford, or 13 miles west of La Junta, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Manzanola, Olney Springs and Crowley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crowley County, CO

Tornado Warning issued for Crowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Crowley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CROWLEY COUNTY At 425 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located 17 miles southwest of Forder, or 39 miles northwest of La Junta, and is nearly stationary. There are numerous reports of a confirmed tornado. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Crowley County. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.00IN
Crowley County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO NORTHWESTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Pueblo Depot to 11 miles southeast of Truckton. These storms were nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El Paso, northwestern Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.