Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN CROWLEY COUNTIES At 525 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wild Horse Point, or 36 miles north of La Junta, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Kiowa and northeastern Crowley Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov