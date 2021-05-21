newsbreak-logo
Kiowa County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN CROWLEY COUNTIES At 525 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wild Horse Point, or 36 miles north of La Junta, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Kiowa and northeastern Crowley Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crowley County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN OTERO...NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS...SOUTH CENTRAL CROWLEY AND SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM MDT At 939 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Delhi, or 36 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Swink, Manzanola and Delhi.
Pend Oreille County, WAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeast Mountains SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 613 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Athol to near Spirit Lake to near Hauser. Movement was north at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds up to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Spirit Lake, Athol, Hauser, Mount Spokane, Cocolalla, Laclede, Bayview, Careywood and Blanchard.
Camden County, GAweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 02:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and rough surf of 3 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Otero County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero; Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO...NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 659 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delhi, or 32 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Delhi, Timpas and Thatcher. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot and Southeast Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 20:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 816 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Timpas, or 23 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timpas. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Otero County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero; Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 716 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Timpas, or 24 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timpas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 648 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Starkville, or 8 miles southeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Starkville, Model, Hoehne and Raton Pass. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 703 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Hoehne, or 11 miles east of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Model and Hoehne. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 713 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Model, or 14 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Model and Hoehne. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Otero County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 816 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Timpas, or 23 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timpas. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 03:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding will be most likely around the time of high tide, which is at 12:01 PM CDT this afternoon.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 11:32:00 Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 719 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Model, or 18 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Model. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kittitas County, WAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 14:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-23 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kittitas Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Sudden and strong wind gusts will cause difficulty while driving.
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 611 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hoehne, or 13 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tyrone, Model and Hoehne. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 11:32:00 Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 05:00:00 Expires: 2021-05-23 01:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Central; Northwest A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT COASTAL AREAS BETWEEN CAMUY...ARECIBO...HATILLO... ISABELA AND QUEBRADILLAS MUNICIPALITIES At 1054 PM AST, a strong to severe thunderstorm was located just off the coast between Hatillo and Camuy, moving northwest between 5 to 10 mph. Winds in excess of 35 mph are possible with this storm and may affect the coastal areas during the next hour or so. Locations impacted include coastal areas between Arecibo, Isabela, Hatillo, Camuy, Quebradillas, San Antonio, Mora, Carrizales and Corcovado. Conditions in the atmosphere are such that weak, brief funnels may form just offshore. They usually develop beneath strong showers or thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. These funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions can briefly touch down and cause wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel approaches your coastal location, move indoors. Please contact the National Weather Service if you see a funnel.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 11:32:00 Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 16:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northwestern and west central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUTTE AND SOUTH CENTRAL MEADE COUNTIES At 438 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Curlew Lake, or 28 miles northeast of Rapid City, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hereford and Union Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH