newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Indie filmmakers see profit in straight-to-streaming releases

By Madeleine Bruder
worldnewsera.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Emerald Fennell relished witnessing the audience’s reaction to her revenge thriller Promising Young Woman when it was first shown at the Sundance Film Festival at the start of 2020. “You’re applying pressure and then you release it, and people in the room are [understanding] things at different times,” said...

worldnewsera.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emerald Fennell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Indie Films#Independent Films#Original Films#Independent Filmmakers#Movie Studios#The Academy Awards#Sky#Itunes#Focus Features#Universal Pictures#Pvod#Exhibitor Relations#Amc#Promising Young Woman#Cinemark#Releases#Big Budget Blockbusters#Movie Theatres#Cinema Owners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Apple
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Indie Distributor Hannover House Bets Big on MyFlix Streaming Service

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / From a modest office in a small, university town, an award-winning film distributor is launching a very big vision that he believes could change the way consumers view movies. Hannover House (OTC PINK:HHSE) CEO Eric Parkinson is applying some cutting-edge ideas to the world of digital-entertainment streaming that could make the company's MyFlix service into a major brand name.
Moviesthestreamable.com

‘Disney’s Jungle Cruise’ to Release in Theaters and Streaming On Same Date

“Disney’s Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt, will open simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access worldwide on July 30. Disney+ Premier Access means that the movie will be available to Disney+ subscribers for an extra $29.99 in those regions that have the service. Johnson...
TV & VideosSHOOT Online

PNYA’s “Post Break” Offers Advice to Indie Filmmakers on Navigating Post

Free video conference slated for Thursday, May 20th at 4:00 p.m. EDT. Follow-Up networking event scheduled for May 27th. --(SPW)-- In the next edition of Post Break, the free webinar series from Post New York Alliance (PNYA), a panel of production and post-production experts will offer advice to independent filmmakers on how to finish their projects on time, on budget…and without compromising their creative vision. The session, titled Small Budgets, Big Imaginations - Post for Indie Films, is scheduled for Thursday, May 20th at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Zoom.
MoviesWWEEK

Your Weekly Roundup of New Movies: “The Killing of Two Lovers” Blends Indie Filmmaking With Albee-esque Instincts

*** Robert Machoian’s family drama knows it’s freighted with a foreboding title, and violence looms immediately over this story of a freshly separated couple. The longer it takes for that title to come true, the more we nervously rifle through its possible meanings. Even so, The Killing of Two Lovers slips into an inquisitive mode, deeper than pure tension. We witness father and Western Utah day laborer David (Clayne Crawford) make genuine and misguided efforts to resist the deadbeat-dad status that his moving out and family visiting hours suggest. While some of the supporting acting verges on stilted (given the film’s overall earthiness), The Killing of Two Lovers is largely a director’s showcase. Known mostly for short documentaries, Machoian concocts an internal universe of David’s rage through sound design full of slamming doors and endless creaking. And the complex, uncut blocking of a key marital squabble against a high-desert horizon blends stark indie filmmaking with Edward Albee-esque theatrical instincts. The particular shape of this failing marriage confronts the characters’ expectations as much as the audience’s. It’s easy (perhaps sickeningly preferable) to believe David is living out a filmed murder ballad, or elegy for faded youth and manhood. The reality is both simpler and more complicated than all that country poetry. Realities always are. R. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. Amazon Prime, Cinema 21, Google Play, Vudu.
Moviesgetindianews.com

Aarkkariyam Malayalam Movie Released On OTT Nee Stream!

The movie has been directed by Sanu John Varughese, the movie has been written by Rajesh Ravi and Arun Janardan, the movie is starring some pretty experienced stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sharafudheen and many other veteran actors who have been a part of the industry for the longest time. Aarkkariyam On...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Newly Formed Producers Union Seeks To Collectively Bargain For Indie Feature Filmmakers

There’s a new union in town: the Producers Union, which is the first all-new Hollywood labor union to be formed in decades. More than 100 indie feature filmmakers have unanimously ratified its constitution, and more than 300 have signed letters of intent to join. “After decades of working without basic protections, low and/or inconsistent wages, no employer healthcare contributions and an industry insistence that they should work for free to demonstrate their commitment, film producers are taking a stand,” organizers said in a statement.
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

Netflix’s Army of the Dead movie hits Cinemark theaters this Friday

Netflix original zombie movie Army of the Dead will be available to watch in select Cinemark theaters starting next week, giving viewers the opportunity to watch the feature film on the big screen. Though some Netflix movies have made appearances in theaters in the past, those have been limited. The Army of the Dead launch at Cinemark will be Netflix’s biggest theatrical release ever, potentially marking a change in the way the company handles it blockbuster titles.
MoviesBlack Girl Nerds

Meet the Filmmakers and the Creative Team Behind Disney’s ‘Launchpad’

BGN interviews the team behind Launchpad a collection of live-action short films from a new generation of dynamic storytellers. Ameena, a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid to find out that she has to go to school. Homesick and heartbroken, she goes on a mission to make Eid a public-school holiday, and in the process, reconnects with her older sister, and embraces her new home, while her new home embraces her.
Moviestheubj.com

Batgirl Movie Is Releasing Straight To HBO Max

DC’s Batgirl film will purportedly be delivered directly to HBO Max. There have been discusses a Batgirl film from Warner Bros. throughout recent years with different essayists and chiefs joined. The most eminent being Joss Whedon who left the task in 2018. Making ready for Birds of Prey author, Christina Hodson, to pen the content. Today, it was declared that Bad Boys for Life chiefs, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. All will steerage the task and Cruella’s Kristin Burr will deliver.
MoviesMovieMaker

Battling the Blockbusters

Summertime means summer movies: Big and loud sequels, remakes and franchise-starters. So where does that leave independent movies? Those micro-budgeted affairs that traffic in nuance and feelings, not CGI splendor?. Independent movies have been hit hard in recent years, what with reputable indie studios shuttering and their movie grosses shrinking...
TV ShowsT3.com

Netflix plots to scare Disney Plus to death with Fear Street movie trilogy event

I've written about how Disney Plus is dominating the streaming industry right now in part due to its consistent supply of event television, movie and show releases. Just look at the water-cooler megahit that was WandaVision, for example, or the release of the musical Hamilton, or movie launch exclusives like Frozen 2 and Raya and the Last Dragon as evidence of this. These have been event releases that have got people talking and stretched culturally outside of the current Disney Plus subscriber base.
MoviesPosted by
WJCT News

The Movies Pitch The Audience: Come Back!

Action star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger made a pitch on Wednesday for audiences to return to movie theaters. It's been more than a year since COVID-19 first shuttered cinemas. Some will never reopen. The industry shed hundreds of thousands of jobs. New movie releases were postponed. Some premiered on streaming platforms or video-on-demand. Some opened in both theaters and living rooms on the same day.
TV & VideosPosted by
Newsweek

The 30 Best Animated Movies on Netflix, According to Critics

Animated movies have grown up in recent decades and cartoons' status now rivals those of their live-action counterparts. Whether you are looking for arthouse anime or a super-slick CGI, Netflix has cartoon movies covered on its dedicated genre, via code 4698. The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021) A girl begins...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Best Kids Movies Streaming On Netflix Right Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Okay, let’s be honest, some of us all need a break from the constant action that is on TV. With superhero shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and fantasy’s like Shadow and Bone becoming more popular by the day, sometimes we just need to kick back and watch a simple kids movie – whether that be animated, live-action, or something in-between altogether. Or, maybe you're looking for a good movie to watch with the kids.
MoviesGamespot

Notorious Horror Movie Faces Of Death To be Remade By Cam Filmmakers

Controversial horror movie Faces of Death is getting a remake. The new version of the 1978 film will be written by Isa Mazzei and directed by Daniel Goldhaber. The pair previously made the acclaimed 2018 psychological horror Cam. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rights to Faces of Death have...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Hollywood Studios Have Little New To Sneak At Big Screen Is Back Event

There appears to have been some sort of disconnect between the Motion Picture Association (MPA), the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO), and Hollywood’s major studios (and emphasis on “major”) over today’s “Big Screen Is Back Event.” The organizers recruited former California Governor and the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to kick off the morning’s events, J.J. Abrams to introduce a short film on a still passionate 90-year-old theater usher and producer Jason Blum as the closing speaker. Unfortunately, outside of Lionsgate, who brought Maggie Q and showed footage of Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming “Shotgun Wedding,” the major studios simply provided trailers and featurettes almost everyone in the room had seen before. CinemaCon-lite or an event of any newsmaking significance, this was not.
TV & Videos411mania.com

Netflix Releases Trailer For Fear Street Film Trilogy

Netflix is taking a trip to Fear Street this summer, and the first trailer for the film trilogy is online. Netflix released the trailer on Wednesday for the three films, which will release over three straight weeks in July. Netflix acquired the rights to the trilogy back in August of...
TV & VideosEmpire

Netflix’s Fear Street Trilogy Brings Three R-Rated Horror Movies This Summer – Watch The Trailer

Generally, movie trilogies are made and released over the course of several years – a film becomes a hit, a sequel or two is greenlit, and eventually you have a franchise on your hands. But with its adaptation of R.L. Stine’s Fear Street novels, Netflix has cooked up a different kind of trilogy – the streaming service has shot all three Fear Street movies already, and it’s releasing them weekly through July in a major horror event. Unlike the family-friendly Goosebumps movies, these will be R-rated, and they’re each set in the city of Shadyside at different points in time. The first film takes place in 1994, the second in 1978, and the final instalment goes way back to 1666. Check out the trailer here: