Coronavirus News Roundup, May 8–May 21

By Deneen Broadnax
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe items below are highlights from the free newsletter, “Smart, useful, science stuff about COVID-19.” To receive newsletter issues daily in your inbox, sign up here. Katelyn Jetelina updated her COVID-19 vaccine comparisons table on 5/20/21 at her site Your Local Epidemiologist. Highlights include the latest data on how well various vaccines protect against SARS-CoV-2 variants. The post also includes a helpful discussion of two ways that researchers measure how well a vaccine works – efficacy (analyzing the extent of disease protection in experiments) and immunogenicity (analyzing levels of a type of antibodies made in response to a pathogen over time).

