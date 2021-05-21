Coronavirus News Roundup, May 8–May 21

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), revealed some eye-popping news on Thursday: if you're vaccinated, she recommended you could take your mask off indoors and outdoors in most situations. This left many relieved and others confused—why was this announced so abruptly, and it is actually safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with John Dickerson on Face the Nation Sunday and shared his thoughts. Read on for five key takeaways that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.