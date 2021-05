One thing about the beaches at the Jersey Shore: The Atlantic ocean here isn’t exactly enticing. You don’t get the shockingly blue hues you see in the tropics, for example. That being said, New Jersey actually is home to some lakes with very blue water. One of our personal favorites is in the Manumuskin River […] The post This Hidden Lake In New Jersey Has Some Of The Bluest Water In The State appeared first on Only In Your State.