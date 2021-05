FREEHOLD, N.J. (WHDH) — A veteran police officer has been suspended without pay after being arrested Sunday for allegedly running a methamphetamine laboratory at his home. Christopher Walls, who has been with the Long Branch Police Department in New Jersey for 19 years, is facing charges of first-degree maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, second-degree possession of a firearm during the course of a CDS offense, second-degree risking widespread injury, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree manufacturing CDS — meth, and third-degree possession of CDS — meth, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.