Hotels and Airbnbs are slowly reopening again as the UK returns to normality following lockdown. Here's what you need to know. England entered a third lockdown Wednesday 6 January 2021, but on Monday 8 March restrictions began to ease according to the government's four-stage timetable. Since Monday 17 May, hotels have been open in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. However, it's worth remembering before booking that only two households can stay together with no limits on the number of people – or a total of six people from different households. Restrictions on numbers and household mixing are due to be lifted on Monday 21 June.