newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Amid violence and protests, Colombian universities seek to promote a national dialogue

By Deneen Broadnax
worldnewsera.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first week of May, hundreds of college students in Colombia turned off their webcams during online classes and shared the same profile picture, a black background with a message in capital letters: “It is difficult to study while my people are being killed.” It was their way of supporting a national strike and protests that started on 28 April and left 19 people dead in the first week, many of them apparently killed by the Colombian police and its antiriot squad.

worldnewsera.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Capital Letters#Protest Riot#Public Violence#Global Violence#Student Protests#Social Unrest#Colombians#Unal#Latin American#Police Violence#Sexual Violence#Public Universities#National Reform#Chilean Universities#Academic Leaders#Protesters#Country#Police Brutality#Social Discontent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
AdvocacyHyperallergic

Colombian Government Exploited Doris Salcedo’s Art to Demonize Nationwide Protests

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a member today ». Artist Doris Salcedo has always thought of her sprawling installation Fragmentos (2018) as an “anti-monument.” To mark the end of her native Colombia’s 52-year-long guerrilla war, which left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced, Salcedo melted down 37 tons of weapons turned in by FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) rebels as part of a peace agreement. She convened some of the countless women who were sexually assaulted during the conflict, and together they shaped the metal into 1,300 tiles. They then laid them on the floor of a gallery set among the ruins of a colonial-style house in Bogotá. Part exhibition space, part conceptual artwork, Fragmentos remembers the nation’s massive loss while rejecting and reshaping narratives that glorify war and weaponry.
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Colombian Cities Brace for More COVID Infections After Protests

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's three largest cities are bracing for an extended third peak in coronavirus cases and over-stretched intensive care units after nearly two weeks of anti-government protests, local authorities said. Demonstrations fueled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan began on April 28. Protesters' demands have expanded to...
Public SafetyColumbian

Colombian city of Cali epicenter of violence

Juan Camilo Suárez was standing on a street in the Colombian city of Cali on a recent evening, lighting candles in homage to those killed in the nation’s recent unrest, when he suddenly found himself in the midst of violence. Riot police descended on the scene, he recalled, firing what...
ProtestsThe Guardian

‘You might die because you desire peace’: Colombians split on protests

Nearly two weeks after mass anti-government protests kicked off in Colombia at the end of April, President Iván Duque has promised a national dialogue over issues raised by young demonstrators, including free university tuition. “We know we must take urgent steps to generate hope and a future for our youth,”...
MinoritiesBBC

Black Brazilians protest against racism and police violence

Thousands of black Brazilians have demonstrated against racism and police violence, on the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the country. Protesters in Rio de Janeiro held candles and signs reading "Don't kill me, kill racism", a week after a police raid in a slum left dozens dead. In...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Colombian players call for league halt due to protests

The union of Colombian footballers called on authorities to halt all domestic matches because of political instability in the country on Thursday, just a month before the Copa America is due to kick off in Colombia and Argentina. Colombia has been hit by a wave of protests since late April...
ProtestsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Bleak futures fuel widespread protests by young Colombians

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia — Thousands of young people and college students have been at the forefront of Colombia’s antigovernment protests for more than two weeks, armed with improvised shields made from garbage cans and umbrellas. They have taken the brunt of the tear gas and gunshots from security forces, and dozens...
Proteststribuneledgernews.com

Colombian protests: Strike leaders present demands to government

After more than two weeks of violent protests in Colombia, national strike leaders presented a list of demands to the country's government on Sunday. Among the demands are an end to military deployments to protests and the use of firearms by police as well as measures to end sexual violence against women by security forces.
AdvocacyBeaumont Enterprise

Pressured by protests, Colombian lawmakers nix health reform

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian lawmakers voted against a health system overhaul bill Wednesday, giving protesters another victory after 20 days of street demonstrations that have left dozens dead and forced the government to retreat on tax reform. Health Minister Fernando Ruiz defended the proposal, saying it would give the...
ProtestsPosted by
newschain

Thousands join protest against Gaza violence

Thousands of people have gathered in central London to march in solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. Organisers say “immediate action” is needed by the UK Government to help end the “brutal” violence against the Palestinian people. At midday on Saturday, demonstrators arrived at...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Canadian producers cut Colombian oil output as protesters block transport routes

Two Canadian oil and gas companies say they've been forced to reduce production in Colombia as protests that have resulted in 42 deaths continue in the South American country. Both Parex Resources Inc. and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. say blockades of key transportation routes that have affected deliveries of food and other products have also forced them to temporarily shut down wells.
Protestsinews.co.uk

MPs urge Foreign Secretary to act over deadly violence against Colombian protesters

Labour has urged Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to act over a wave of violent anti-government protests in Colombia, with dozens reported to have been killed. In a letter to Mr Raab, three Labour MPs said the UK has “so far failed” to hold the Colombian Government to account and “demand an end to the unacceptable state violence against civilian protesters”.