When we think of Carrie Underwood, we suddenly get the urge to belt “Jesus Take the Wheel” at the top of our lungs…preferably while driving with the windows open. But in reality, Underwood represents so much more than good ole country music. She’s a mother, wife, author, entrepreneur…the list goes on. One thing that’s for sure: Fitness is a super important part of Underwood’s life. So much so that she created her own fitness apparel brand CALIA by Carrie Underwood and a fitness mobile app fit52.