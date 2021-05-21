newsbreak-logo
MLB

Mets place Pete Alonso on 10-day injured list with right hand sprain

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
The injuries continue to pile up for the Mets, who placed first baseman Pete Alonso on the 10-day injured list with a right hand sprain and right-hander Tommy Hunter on the 10-day IL with lower back pain on Friday.

The Mets recalled Yennsy Díaz and selected Brandon Drury’s contract from Triple-A Syracuse to round out their active roster ahead of Friday’s game against the Marlins. To make room for Drury on the 40-man roster, Daniel Zamora was designated for assignment.

Since May 11, the Mets have lost Jacob deGrom (right side tightness), Albert Almora Jr. (left shoulder contusion), Michael Conforto (strained right hamstring), Jeff McNeil (strained left hamstring), Kevin Pillar (multiple facial fractures), Taijuan Walker (left side tightness), Alonso and Hunter to the IL.

Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring), Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery), Seth Lugo (right elbow surgery), J.D. Davis (left hand sprain), Brandon Nimmo (left index finger bone bruise), José Martínez (left knee surgery), Luis Guillorme (right oblique strain) and Dellin Betances (right shoulder impingement) are on the IL as well.

