Everyone Who Bought And Held Bitcoin In 2021 Is Still Richer Than You
Bitcoiners need not fear — for those who have already determined that the bitcoin standard is the monetary policy for them, recent dips in nominal fiat value can only be good. You see, as determined in my previous article, “If You Don’t Buy Bitcoin You Can’t Be Rich,” fiat wealth is only as reliable as its issuance and issuer, of which neither has been reliable in every single case of fiat’s existence, most famously the U.S. Dollar.bitcoinmagazine.com