newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox minor league pitcher suspended for using too much pine tar

By Mark Powell
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinor-league baseball has taken a stand against pitchers using sticky substances to increase spin rate. Could MLB be next?. Chicago White Sox minor league pitcher Marcus Evey has been suspended 10 games for using pine tar to increase his pitch grip. On the surface, this wouldn’t be a story worth writing, but given the evolving storyline at the next level — in that pitchers are dominating baseball like they haven’t in decades, to the tune of six no-hitters through mid-May — so called sticky substances and/or pine tar is being limited like never before.

fansided.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Minor League#The League#Fayetteville Woodpeckers#The New York Yankees#The White Sox#Chisox#Pine Tar#Low A Ball#Umpires#Sticky Substances#Mid May#Surface
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: Minnesota at White Sox

There hasn’t been much joy in the baseball landscape for Twins fans. Being only two games ahead of the AL-worst Detroit Tigers, you would be forgiven for thinking the Twins should simply be called the T’s until further notice, as the wins have yet to come. After sweeping the Royals,...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Socks two-run shot

Eaton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Royals. Eaton had been struggling of late and has recorded just one hit over his previous nine at-bats, but he delivered an excellent performance Sunday and reached base three times -- something he'd done just twice all season long prior to this game. It was also Eaton's first homer since April 12.
MLBwgnradio.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they’re trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Royals take on the White Sox following Minor's strong showing

Kansas City Royals (18-21, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-15, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (1-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -162, Royals +144;...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBontapsportsnet.com

White Sox Announce Probable Pitchers through Weekend

The White Sox have announced that Lucas Giolito will start one of the doubleheader games on Friday, Lance Lynn will start Saturday, and Carlos Rodón will be pushed back to Sunday. Rodón has experienced hamstring tightness but should be good to go on Sunday. The team would rather let Rodón...
MLBFOX Sports

Ben Verlander's 'Flippin' Bats' welcomes White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn

In baseball, it's often about the journey. That's certainly the case for Lance Lynn. The Chicago White Sox pitcher joined Ben Verlander on "Flippin' Bats" to talk about his amazing journey, which will soon reach an important milestone – 10 years as a major leaguer. Lynn has had an interesting...
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Lose To White Sox

(Chicago, IL) -- The Twins dropped game one of their series in Chicago against the White Sox, 9-3. The teams each scored three runs in the second inning before the Sox pulled away late. Jorge Polanco and Willians Astudillo each went two-for-four and scored. J-A Happ starts game two tonight.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records three hits, steals base

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Royals. Anderson made his presence felt at the top of the White Sox's lineup once again, but he delivered a complete effort -- he stole his seventh base of the campaign and posted a multi-hit game for the sixth time during his ongoing 11-game hitting streak. The star shortstop is hitting .382 during that 11-game stretch.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox MVP José Abreu to Miss Twins Series With Ankle Injury

José Abreu to miss Twins series with ankle inflammation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be without their MVP for this week's series against the division-rival Minnesota Twins. The team announced Monday afternoon that Abreu suffered an ankle injury when he slid into home plate to...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 7 Pitching Waiver Wire: Another White Sox Pitcher Is Turning Heads

This isn’t the first time we’ve been down this road with Dylan Cease. At this point, however, it’s impossible to not roster him. His start might be overshadowed by that of Carlos Rodon, but he’s been pretty solid in his own right. Through 30.1 innings pitched, Cease has a 2.37 ERA with 40 strikeouts and just two home runs. His biggest issue is his command, as he’s also surrendered 15 walks. Nonetheless, his FIP is still at just 2.81. His Average Exit Velocity, HardHit%, xwOBA, XSLG, K%, Whiff%, and Chase Rate have all been in the 70th-percentile or higher. His spin rates and movement have been absolute bonkers, which has led to the increased ability to induce weak contact or make hitters swing and miss. Really, the only knock has been the walks. If he can maintain this movement and find a little more zone control, he’ll be nearly untouchable.
MLBHerald & Review

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Looks good to start Tuesday

Lynn (hand) is listed as the White Sox's probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Twins. In his most recent outing May 13 against this same Twins squad, Lynn came away with his third win in as many starts, but not before taking a comebacker off his right hand during the game. The White Sox sent him in for precautionary X-rays after the outing that revealed no structural damage, so the 34-year-old looks like he'll be good to go for his upcoming turn through the rotation without any limitations. Lynn has been exceptional throughout his first season in Chicago, going 4-1 while posting a 1.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings.