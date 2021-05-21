newsbreak-logo
John Brown

Vinnie’s legacy continues: Memorial installed at Prichard Elementary

By Emily Porter
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAYSON Prichard Elementary Students wore pink on Friday to celebrate the life of Vincent (Vinnie) Osborne-Brown. The fourth- and fifth-graders of Prichard stood in reverence alongside Vinnie’s family and friends in the school’s courtyard where a bench to honor Vinnie had been installed. The memorial is a gift from the...

www.dailyindependent.com
