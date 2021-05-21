Masks Not Required at Great Escapes Starting This Weekend

Shakespeare wrote, "To be or not to be? That is the question," in 1599. If he were alive today, it's plausible Hamlet would be asking himself, "To mask or not to mask? How do I decide?" Yeah, you're right, probably not. Hamlet had a lot more to worry about than wearing a mask, what with his ghost Father wanting Hamlet to exact revenge on the man who usurped his throne and married his wife. There was a lot to unpack there.