MLB

Yankees CF Aaron Hicks to have left wrist surgery

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is being scheduled for surgery to repair a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist, according to manager Aaron Boone. The procedure is potentially season-ending.

Hicks last played on May 12 and had been attempting a course of anti-inflammatories in hopes of quelling the discomfort in his wrist. The 31-year-old hit .194 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 32 games this year.

Boone said that he envisions Brett Gardner continuing as the Yankees’ center fielder in Hicks’ absence.

