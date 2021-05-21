Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian the "Love of My Life" After Family Trip to Disneyland

I'm sorry to any of my diehard #skourtney fans out there, but it looks like Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship has reportedly changed since her romance with Travis Barker. "Before Travis, Kourtney and Scott were together a lot and of course now that has changed," a source claimed to E! News on April 25. "Scott has always held out hope that he and Kourtney will end up together and this is the first time he feels like someone else might prevent that. He doesn't want to see or hear about it, but he's trying to deal with it as best as he can."