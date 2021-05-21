Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian the "Love of My Life" After Family Trip to Disneyland

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWatch: Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian "The Love of My Life" Have Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian found their happily ever after in the happiest place on earth?. The blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star visited Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. with their families on May 20, and afterwards, Travis posted a few photos to remind fans their romance is something straight out of a fairy tale. Kourtney commented on the pictures by writing "happiest," and her boyfriend replied by writing, "with the love of my life."

CelebritiesElite Daily

Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship Has Reportedly Changed Since Her Travis Barker Romance

I'm sorry to any of my diehard #skourtney fans out there, but it looks like Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship has reportedly changed since her romance with Travis Barker. "Before Travis, Kourtney and Scott were together a lot and of course now that has changed," a source claimed to E! News on April 25. "Scott has always held out hope that he and Kourtney will end up together and this is the first time he feels like someone else might prevent that. He doesn't want to see or hear about it, but he's trying to deal with it as best as he can."
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Kourtney Kardashian reunites with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian reunited with her ex Scott Disick to mark his 38th birthday. The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star was spotted attending her former partner’s celebrations on May 24. Her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Scott’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, were at the event too.
CelebritiesPopculture

Shanna Moakler Explains Her Shady Posts About Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's 'Weird' PDA

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian certainly don't shy away from showing off their affection for one another on social media, and Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, isn't afraid to admit she thinks it's "weird." The former Miss USA, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2006, explained why she's been throwing a little shade on social media in a new interview with PEOPLE, revealing she has "no ill will" towards the happy couple.
CelebritiesKTVB

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Reveal Why They're Worried About Scott Disick in New 'KUWTK' Clip

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are worried about how Scott Disick will handle Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians coming to an end. In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of the hit reality show, the sisters discuss Scott's future, and why he may have a hard time coming to terms with change. Kourtney, 42, and Scott, 37, share three kids together -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.
Celebritieseminetra.com

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian feud again – Hollywood Life

A preview of the next episode of “KUWTK” shows that tensions are rising just a year after Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are physically replaced. Kim Kardashian And Kourtney Kardashian There are some words in the next May 20th episode of Keep up with the turmoil of the Kardashian family.. A preview of the episode aired on May 13 shows a drama between Court and Kim. “You have a reputation for corrupting people,” Kim tells Courtney, and her sister replies, “Kim, shut up f ***.” In confession Chloe Kardashian “We all have the ability to be negative and we should want to change,” he says.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Scott Disick Literally Had Rolex Watches as Party Favors at His Birthday Party

Scott Disick just threw a huge birthday party for himself, and despite reports of tension and distance between himself and the Kardashians amid Kourtney and Travis Barker dating, the entire family appears to have shown up—including Kourt! The reality star posted a photo of herself and Sia at the event, though it doesn't look like Travis was in attendance (at least based on a lengthy social media deep dive I did, help):
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Shanna Moakler Blames Kourtney Kardashian for ‘Destroying’ Family

Model Shanna Moakler blames her ex-husband Travis Barker’s new girlfriend for her bad relationship with her kids Landon and Alabama. Confused? Pull up a chair. As fans will recall, Moakler and Barker have been split for a decade, but that hasn’t stopped her from claiming that Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are “destroying” her family. She accused Kim of cheating with Barker, and she has accused Kourtney, his current love, of destroying her relationship with her kids.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Shanna Moakler gets Travis Barker tattoo removed

Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): Shanna Moalker, the model and ex-wife of Travis Barker, recently got a tattoo of the latter's first name removed from her wrist. On Friday, the 46-year-old former Miss USA winner shared footage on her Instagram Story getting a tattoo of her ex-husband's first name removed from her wrist.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Kourtney Kardashian Debunks Claims About Style Transformation Following Travis Barker Romance

While fans are raving over the reality TV star's look in a new Instagram post, one particular fan appears to think that Kourtney's rocker boyfriend has influenced her style. AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian never changes. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" made it clear in an Instagram comment to a fan that she's always been the same Kourtney when a fan alluded that her style was changing after dating Travis Barker.