Speaking of Science: Scientific progress and understanding raw data

Important technological and educational aspects for Data Science. Data science was predicted as the most promising job of the 21st century. As such it is supposed to attract a lot of professionals trying to change their careers. For those, it can be important to know upfront what are the key requirements to work as a data scientist, and what can help you to be data scientist of success. In this article we will tackle some of those points. More specifically we will try to understand what the main technological and educational characteristics of data scientists are and what distinguish them from other kinds of developers. Also, we will try to measure te importance of each of those features by how they impact data scientists professionals' compensations levels.