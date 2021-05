SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Employment security announced Friday, that the unemployment rate continues to sit at 7.1%. “As the state works through the bridge phase to a full reopening, IDES will continue to support claimants while also ensuring information is provided that supports both employers and jobseekers,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “IDES and the Pritzker administration look forward to working with the Biden administration and US DOL to identify and implement new strategies to reengage dislocated workers into the labor force.”