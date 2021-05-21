newsbreak-logo
World

Watch Now: Families return home to survey damage in Gaza, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant, Associated Press
Times and Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies in northern Gaza have returned to their home after being displaced by Israeli bombardment, a Brazilian ballerina with no arms is becoming an inspiration to the dance community and beyond, and more of today's top videos.

Middle Eastharrisondaily.com

Israel bombs home of Gaza's top Hamas leader

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military said Sunday it destroyed the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader, the third such attack in as many days, after nearly a week of heavy Israeli …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Advocacycrossroadstoday.com

Medical services strained from Israeli-Palestinian conflict, leaving families reeling

(CNN) — As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict grinds on, families in the region continue to reel. In just the first week of fighting, more than 200 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. The ministry says more than 1,500 have been injured. At the same time, Israeli officials say Palestinian rocket attacks have killed at least 12 people.
Middle Eastaudacy.com

WATCH: The moment a militant rocket hits a bus in Israel

A video went viral on social media Tuesday seemingly showing a militant-fired rocket slamming into a city street in Israel after hours of clashes between police and Palestinians at the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. More than 400 missiles rained down on Israel in recent days after clashes erupted between Palestinians...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Shattered family reveal how their six-year-old boy was injured while playing with a toy from Gold Coast theme park SeaWorld - as they make agonising decision to turn off his life support machine

A six-year-old boy who is expected to have his life support turned off within the next 48 hours became 'entangled' in part of a penguin toy walked on a leash, purchased only a few days earlier at the SeaWorld theme park. Deklan Babington-MacDonald from Nerang on Queensland's Gold Coast was...
RelationshipsPosted by
AFP

Traumatised by Israeli bombing, Gaza children 'scared of dying'

When an Israeli air strike targeted a security office near her home in Gaza this month, 10-year-old Zeina Dabous frantically scribbled a note and slipped it under her mother's pillow. "Mummy, my love, I am very very scared. If we all die, put us in the same grave all together so I can stay in your arms," she wrote. "I want to wear my Eid clothes," she added, of the outfit she never got to wear for the Muslim celebration after Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian enclave started on May 10. The 11-day bombing campaign came in response to rocket fire from Gaza by Hamas and other militants, triggered by an Israeli police crackdown on worshippers at east Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound.
Economypledgetimes.com

When his mother was born, he left him in a garbage can, today he is a technological millionaire

In 1989 Freddie figgers He was abandoned by his biological mother when he was just a few hours old. The heartbroken cry of that baby who was struggling to survive was heard by a neighbor in the area who passed by the garbage container where the child had been deposited. He spent two days in a hospital and he was transferred to a transit home where a couple gave him the home he needed.