newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Golf-Major history beckons for middle-aged Mickelson at PGA Championship

By Andrew Both
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (Reuters) -Phil Mickelson has five major championships to his name and an estimated nine-figure net worth, but he is not immune to brain-fade issues as he deals with the vagaries of middle age. After moving within sight of history by taking a share of the second-round lead...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Sam Snead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History#Lost Time#Reuters#Adjustment Mickelson#Major Championships#Middle Aged Players#Kiawah Island#Middle Age#Sharp#Lead#Tricks#S C#Muscle#Physical Deterioration#Kiawah Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfwpsdlocal6.com

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson has changed his mind about taking an exemption to the U.S. Open. The five-time major champion accepted an invitation to next month's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age...
San Diego, CAABC News

Phil Mickelson receives special exemption to play in U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson will not need to qualify for the U.S. Open after all. The five-time major champion, who grew up in the San Diego area near the venue for this year's championship, Torrey Pines, accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play in the 121st U.S. Open next month.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
GolfABC News

Phil Mickelson has clubhouse lead at PGA Championship after second-round 69

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. -- Phil Mickelson is the clubhouse leader at the PGA Championship -- a surprise given his recent form and struggles with numerous aspects of his game. Jason Day had an easy explanation. "There were no foul balls,'' said Day, who played with the 50-year-old Mickelson during the...
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
Philadelphia, PAwcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by defeating one of the NBA's worst teams. Seth Curry scored 20 points and the Sixers improved to 48-23 with a 122-97 rout of the Magic. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL' ehm-BEED') had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons delivered 13 points and nine assists to help Philly end a two-game skid.
GolfHenry County Daily Herald

Phil Mickelson owns 1-shot lead over Brooks Koepka at PGA

Phil Mickelson has made it three quarters of the way through the PGA Championship looking every bit like a golfer poised to win another major championship. Sunday's final round at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C., figures to be one of the toughest assignments in the 50-year-old golfer's career. But Mickelson is embracing the situation.
GolfBleacher Report

PGA Championship 2021: Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka Top Leaderboard Entering Round 4

Phil Mickelson gave the field a chance to catch him Saturday at the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island's Ocean Course. They may regret missing the opportunity. As the 50-year-old searches for his first Wanamaker Trophy since 2005, Mickelson ran the gamut of emotions on the course, opening up what felt like an insurmountable lead on the front nine only to give it all back after the turn.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Phil Mickelson solidifies his contentious golf legacy

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Remember when Phil Mickelson couldn’t win a major championship?. Remember when he was defined by the label, “Best player never to win a major?’’. Remember the eye rolling that took place when he told anyone who would listen that he was going to break through at...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
GolfWILX-TV

Mickelson Invited To Play In U. S. Open

L -UNDATED (AP) - Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. The five-time major champion has accepted an invitation to next month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age 50, he has fallen out of the top 100. The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson hasn’t won. He holds the record for finishing runner-up six times. Mickelson had said in February 2020 that he would not take a special exemption. He referred to it as a sympathy spot.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka leads seven golfers who can catch Phil Mickelson at Kiawah Island

One of the most interesting storylines possible has emerged at the 2021 PGA Championship as 50-year-old Phil Mickelson holds the 54-hole lead and is looking to become the oldest winner in major championship history. The victory would be Mickelson's sixth major championship and second PGA Championship (2005), but Saturday's back nine proved that no lead is safe on Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.
San Diego, CAGolf Digest

Chris Riley, Phil Mickelson and the rebirth of a college golf team

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods had good reasons to deem Chris Riley a worthy friend back in their more innocent days on the Southern California junior golf circuit. With his strawberry blond hair and impish nature, Riley seemingly approached life as a carefree Leprechaun, and he was the release valve to Woods’ pressure-cooker existence. Born two years apart and traveling parallel paths that included a Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and more than a dozen majors, Riley could make Tiger smile, even laugh, with his goofy observations and endless repertoire of innocuous questions.
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Championship 2021: Rory McIlroy delivered quite a dagger at Phil Mickelson before leaving Kiawah

What is it with these young whippersnappers picking on Phil Mickelson recently? First, it was Joel Dahmen a couple weeks ago making a senior tour crack and then getting dusted. Then it was Jon Rahm's turn this week to take a pot shot while getting dusted. And on Sunday, Rory McIlroy became the latest to dagger Phil—even as the guy was potentially about to make (more) history.