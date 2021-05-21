Lineman competition coming to Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — Time-lapse video shows volunteers getting ready for a fundraiser put on by the National Sisterhood United for Journeyman Lineman. "NSUJL's a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that helps families of fallen and injured powerline workers after there's been an accident on the job," explained the group's founder and president Rachel Johnson. "We come in and make sure that the families have everything they need to survive and take care of their families as they deal with the aftermath of the accident."