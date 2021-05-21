newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Brutally Honest Things Women Wish They Would Have Said To Their Exes

By abbyadler
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 2 days ago

Relationships could be so warm and fuzzy... until the spark fades, and suddenly, they're not as good as they used to be. Many people choose to end on good terms, whereas others vow to never see each other ever again. A Redditor started a thread asking women what they wish they would have said to their exes as a last hurrah, and the responses range from brutally honest to hilarious. Ready to see these women totally drop the mic on their exes with their one-liners? Scroll down.

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Things#Thoughts#Abbyadler 1#Wish#Women#Foot Fetishes#Props#Vote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
fashionisers.com

6 Secrets That All Happy Women Share

What are the things that make women happy? It’s impossible to come up with a universal answer. Everybody has their unique dreams, hopes and ambitions in life. Happy people, however, tend to share some characteristics that their counterparts who seem to be dissatisfied with life are missing. So, what are the things that happy women have in common? Here are the most important secrets they share.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
K-Fox 95.5

Marriage Advice from 1886 That Still Holds True Today

As I was scrolling through my Facebook memories, I found a post I shared back in 2016 on marriage... from 1886! Trust me, this wisdom still holds true today!. Of course, when I posted it I was still married, but I was wearing blinders. I'll be the first to admit now that my marriage was failing, I just didn't see it at the time. Had we have truly followed this advice, things might have worked out differently. But on to happier things...
Relationship Advicehealthing.ca

ADVICE: Why am I suddenly crushing on strangers?

I love my partner, but lately, I find myself flirting with random strangers, and yearning for the delivery guy who showed up at my doorstep twice in recent weeks. I don’t think I’d ever cross the line beyond flirting, but I can’t help but wonder why I’m suddenly crushing on other people.
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: Any harm in ‘my house, my rules’ as the last word on unmarrieds sharing rooms?

Dear Carolyn: I am religious and generally conservative. A good friend who is a “free spirit” commented on the fact that I do not allow my son, 24, and his longtime girlfriend to sleep together in my house, saying this could contribute to delaying his becoming a fully functioning adult. He lives at home, is working on finding a job but has no prospects at the moment. His girlfriend also lives with her parents. And just to give you a fuller picture, I have another son who lives with his girlfriend of many years, and I do not allow them to sleep together when they visit, either.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
@wearemitu

A Reddit Post By A Woman Whose Novio Never Compliments Her Has A Lot Of Great Supporters

It can be hard to feel comfortable accepting compliments and love from friends, strangers, and sometimes our own crush. The truth is however, that sometimes a sweet compliment can go along way in making us feel seen, loved, and admired by the people whose opinions we value the most. A woman on Reddit is sharing this truth after coming to the realization that she felt shy about asking her boyfriend to compliment her more.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Mix 93.1

What Men Want Vs. What Women Want in the Perfect Relationship

This proves once again that men are much simpler than women when it comes to their wants and needs in a successful relationship!. My buddy Gary is always quoting from the book, His Needs, Her Needs: Building an Affair-Proof Marriage. And while the meme below detailing the differences between men and women is meant to be funny, it's also true in a lot of ways. The book says that men need their woman to fulfill their 'physical needs,' be attractive to him, a companion, one that brags on him and admires him, and creates a good home environment. Yes ladies, when he harvests a ten-point buck, you need to brag on him. He wants to know you're proud of him!
Family Relationshipspsiloveyou.xyz

Things My Mother Said

My mother used to say some pretty random stuff, all of which had a deeper meaning and helped shape me into the person I am. She was almost undoubtedly autistic, as I am, as at least one other family member is, and possibly others are. They were often odd ways, unique ways, of talking about an important message in life.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

The Top Four Secrets to Being a Happy Couple

“All happy families are alike, each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” This is the beginning epigraph to Leo Tolstoy’s novel “Anna Karenina” We are only interested in the first part!. And indeed, if you look at it this way, happiness unites people, presenting the family as a...
SocietyReal Simple

One Writer on Why She'll Never Stop Saying Sorry: 'I’m an Unapologetic Apologizer'

A few years ago I got a forwarded email—it is now a meme, I'm sure; look it up—about how women should stop saying they're sorry. Instead of "I'm sorry I'm late," it instructed us to say, "Thank you for waiting for me." Instead of "I'm sorry I'm just now getting back to you" in a work email, I should write, "Thanks for your patience while I ignored your proposal." Or something like that. And I do understand the intention: Women too often apologize for things they shouldn't, making themselves smaller and diminishing their worth in a way that is unnecessary and props up the patriarchy. I get it, I do. I just don't think it's for me. Sorry, but I really like apologizing.
Relationship Adviceswaay.com

Six Truths About Dating Your Mate: The True One for You

I am finding that dating in 2021, post-divorce, and back in the early 90's when I was single, are very different. Some might call me old school but either way, dating or spending a sizable amount of time with one person requires depth and understanding. I think if you're going to date someone you should at least know these 6 things, you'll find that they will lead to many other areas. Don't be afraid to ask the questions because you will have to live with the consequences.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Reader's Digest

25 Funny Relationship Tweets That Are Hysterically Accurate

Ah, romantic relationships. There’s so much we can learn from them. There’s even a lot we can learn from the absence of them! All relationships have their ups and downs: Being single, dating, breaking up, dating again, getting married, having kids, not having kids, growing old together, and remaining young at heart together! All that drama means that there’s a pithy tweet for every stage of love. It’s just a fact that relationship tweets make up some of the funniest tweets on the Internet. Who hasn’t had a crush that persisted even after you knew they weren’t quite right for you, or been the only single one out of all your friends for a few months? Even when you find true love, the person you love most might also be the most annoying person to live with. These are the kinds of subjects that make relationships tweets into funny relatable tweets. Whatever goes wrong (or right!) in your love life, however, you know you’ll always have your best pals to lean on. Or, if they’re a little held up, you can rely on the funniest best friend tweets for those same laughs and commiserations. Whether you’re madly in love, comfortably settled, or still waiting for the one to appear in your life, these tweets about relationships will strike a chord of recognition that you can practically hear. Or was that your phone going off? Maybe you have a new dating app match!
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: ‘Conversational narcissist’ husband has something he’d like to add

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi, Carolyn: I have a “conversational narcissist” husband. Whenever I begin speaking about something — my day, something I read, a conversation I had, etc. — instead of asking any follow-up questions, my husband jumps right in with, “Wow my day was …," “Yeah, I just read about …," “I just spoke with …” He never asks me questions. And I mean never.
Public HealthPosted by
POPSUGAR

I've Really Missed People, but Has COVID Made Us Socially Awkward?

For more than a year, many of us have felt alone, together. And no matter if our professions kept us home or on the front lines of the pandemic, I think we've all dealt with losing the daily rhythms, freedoms, and lifestyles that collectively defined us. Early in the pandemic, therapists reported an urgent rush of mental health crises in the midst of such swift change, isolation, and grief. We found ourselves craving lighthearted office banter, harmless gossip over fizzy cocktails, and first-date butterflies more than ever. Perhaps we didn't realize how much we valued a friendly smile in an elevator or the sound of a barista shouting our latte order from across a noisy cafe.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

6 Things Never To Say to Anyone Ever

Misjudged words leave deep scars. I only have to dip my toe into my past to notice one surprising fact: pain has most often been inflicted by those who love me. The close neighbour who said she felt sorry for me because my big sister was so special; the friend who told me my chronic bladder problem was a blessing in disguise; the family member who said “I’m sure you don’t want to talk about that” when I finally tried to open up about a devastating loss.
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

Out Of All The Men I Have Loved Before, Why Am I Drawn Back To You?

Out of all of the men I have loved before or could come to love, why am I drawn back to the one who hurt me most?. Why him? It’s been playing in my head over and over. The rise and falls of our relationship that briefly was. And I think that’s what bothers me the most. All the time that I spent wishing, waiting, hoping for it. Then when it was finally mine, it was nothing that I hoped it would be. I was hoping you’d bring into my life the self-assured, confident, strong, and fun-loving nature that you seemed to own so naturally. But as we got closer, I realized you possessed none of those qualities. They were the things I placed on you as the mirror of me. I willed someone to have come from a past as broken as my own, to be able to function the way you pretended to. But no, and it’s not your fault. See, I’m a pretender too, so I understand it. Though you guard your wounds with a hatred for anyone who dares try to tend to them. Vulnerability is a weakness to you, one that you love to take advantage of in the women who love you.
Relationship AdviceSlate

The way my husband expresses his emotions scares me. Help!

Prudence is joined this week by Maddy Court, a writer and zine-maker. Her first book, The Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend Is My Girlfriend, an almanac of relationship advice for queer women with art and comics by Kelsey Wroten, is forthcoming from Chronicle Books. Prudie and Court discuss a letter writer...
Relationship Advicehigherperspectives.com

6 Signs You're In The Wrong Relationship

Relationships can get messy. And that's only because we're capable of feeling intense emotions rapidly, sometimes so fast that we forget to take a step back every now and then to really think about what's going on. Sometimes those intense initial feelings you have for one another can keep your...