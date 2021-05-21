Daily Video

The City of Farrell is currently seeking applicants for the position of Part Time Seasonal Public Works Laborer. This employee performs a variety of manual labor tasks in the areas of maintenance labor. Duties include cutting grass, trimming grass, loading and unloading dirt, gravel, trash and other debris, including collection and disposal of refuse. The employee is under the immediate supervision of the Public Works Director or his assignee. Instructions to the employee vary from detailed and specific to generally specific. The employee will be required to perform any other tasks as may be required to accomplish the essential functions of the position. The employee in this position is summer seasonal.