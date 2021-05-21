Daily Video

newsbreak-logo
Sharon, PA

The Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLd managing editor Eric Poole talks with business editor Michael Roknick about the PNC Branch Bank closing in Downtown Sharon.

PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania Statethepennyhoarder.com

Live in Pennsylvania? Be a Quote Specialist for Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is hiring a remote quote specialist in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will research and understand requests for quotations (RFQs), handle customer inquiries when they relate to quote requests and understand the equipment for industrial applications. You should have a high school diploma or the...
Greenville, PArecordargusnews.com

Greenville creeps up on Hermitage case count

Up two weeks ago, Mercer County’s COVID-19 case numbers were back down again this past week, but still remain over a hundred for the last seven-day stretch. The county added 130 cases this past week, for the 12th largest week so far this year, and the 22nd largest of the county’s 63- week history with the pandemic. The Greenville ZIP […]
Mercer County, PAAllied News

3 seek seat on county bench

MERCER – The impending retirement of Mercer County Common Pleas President Judge Robert G. Yeatts will create a vacancy on the county courts. Three candidates — Hermitage Commissioner William McConnell Jr., District Judge D. Neil McEwen and attorney Michael Joanow — have filed to fill the vacancy. All three have crossfiled for both the Republican and Democratic nominations in the May 18 primary.
Mercer County, PAThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE Mercer County Re...

Mercer County Regional Council of Governments 2495 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA will be conducting their Board Meeting in person and virtually on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 6:00 pm. The public is welcome to attend by dialing +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) - Meeting ID: 977 2026 2060 - Passcode: 464319. Additional information is available on our website at MCRCOG.com.
Mercer County, PAThe Herald

Hickory students sweep art competition

HERMITAGE — Students from Hickory High School have placed in the Congressional Art Competition before, but this year's event was unprecedented. Hickory students swept the top three places in this year's competition, which included schools from throughout Pennsylvania's 16th U.S. congressional district. This year's winners were senior Hayley Gallagher, who...
Sharon, PAThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF FILING...

Notice is hereby given of the incorporation of the Recover and Revive Foundation under the Nonprofit Corporation Law of 1988 by the filing of Articles of Incorporation with the Department of State. Robert L. Lackey,. Esquire. Evans, Garvey, Lackey. & Ochs. P.O. Box 949,. 19 Jefferson Avenue. Sharon, PA 16146.
Mercer County, PAThe Herald

3 vying to be county's next Mercer County dairy princess

June is Dairy Month and as part of the promotion of the dairy industry, Mercer County is once again preparing to crown a new Mercer County dairy princess. The 2019-2020 Mercer County Dairy Princess, Rebekah Leise, daughter of Pete Leise and the late Elaine Leise, of Transfer, will crown the new 2021-2022 Mercer County Dairy Princess on May 29, at the Brandy Springs Park Building, 103 William T. Wardle Drive, Mercer.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

With Recovery Plan Funding Totals Revealed, Local Communities Start Planning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The city of Youngstown’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan will be lower than earlier estimates but will still approach $83 million. Also, several local communities that had been expected to receive allocations were not on the list released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury when it announced the launch of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Created by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the funds will provide $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments.
Mercer County, PAThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF PESTIC...

Pursuant to 128.85 of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Title 7 Regulations Centerra Co-op hereby gives notice of ground application of “Restricted Use Pesticides” for the protection of agriculture crops in municipalities in Pennsylvania in the next 45 days. Residents of contiguous properties to our application sites should contact your...
Mercer County, PAThe Herald

GC board candidates look to grow district

Five candidates, including two incumbents, are vying for four seats on Grove City School Board. All of the candidates — Patty Wilson, Michelle L. Amodei, Augie Hurst, Randy Arnold and Jeffrey Tedford — cross-filed for nominations in both parties. The district covers Grove City and Liberty, Pine, Springfield and Wolf...
Hermitage, PAThe Herald

Seven running for three seats on Hermitage Board of Commissioners

HERMITAGE — Only one candidate is likely to be eliminated from contention in the May 18 primary for three open seats on the Hermitage Board of Commissioners. But the primary is just an opening act for what is likely to be a highly competitive general election. Commissioners Michael Muha and...
Farrell, PAThe Herald

Public Works Laborer Seasonal ...

The City of Farrell is currently seeking applicants for the position of Part Time Seasonal Public Works Laborer. This employee performs a variety of manual labor tasks in the areas of maintenance labor. Duties include cutting grass, trimming grass, loading and unloading dirt, gravel, trash and other debris, including collection and disposal of refuse. The employee is under the immediate supervision of the Public Works Director or his assignee. Instructions to the employee vary from detailed and specific to generally specific. The employee will be required to perform any other tasks as may be required to accomplish the essential functions of the position. The employee in this position is summer seasonal.
Mercer County, PArecordargusnews.com

County up some virus areas, down in ventilator usage

Although Pennsylvania as whole is down in every major COVID-19 category, Mercer County is actually moving in the other direction, although just slightly. In the six big categories that the state updates each week, Mercer County was up in all of them, except one — average number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator per day. That category was down from […]
Mercer County, PArecordargusnews.com

County prepares help for employees affected by eventual Polk closure

MERCER — Although Mercer County doesn’t have a firm timeline for when nearby Polk Center will close, it plans to be ready when it does in the near future. Currently, 103 residents of Mercer County work at the 123-year-old Venango County facility, and county officials plan to utilize a $365,767 state grant to help those residents find work when it […]
Mercer County, PAThe Herald

Marriage licenses from May 7, 2021

These marriage licenses were recently filed in Mercer County:. • Michael Thomas St. John, of Butler, and Dawn Marie Artz, of Union City, Pa. • Justin Matthew Henson and Kathryn Dawn Creed, both of Holly Springs, N.C. • Wendell Ray Foust III and Kaelee Rochelle Breese, both of Mercer. •...
Mercer County, PALancaster Farming

Champions of conservation

May 5—Five groups and individuals are being honored for their commitment to local conservation efforts. The Mercer County Conservation District recently presented the recipients with plaques, signs, and citations from elected officials for the organization's Pioneers in Conservation Awards. "We want to give credit where credit is due," said Jacqueline...