Nicki Minaj Reacts to the Success of 'Beam Me Up Scotty' Mixtape Drop 12 Years Later

Just Jared
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicki Minaj is taking in the moment. The 38-year-old Queen rapper reacted to the recent reports of the sales for her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape, which she issued on streaming this month for the first time 12 years after its release in 2009. According to Hits Daily Double, the...

Nicki Minaj
