Trump is sliding towards online irrelevance. His new blog isn't helping.
On the internet, former president Donald Trump is sliding toward something he's fought his entire life: Irrelevance. Online talk about him has plunged to a five-year low. He's banned or ignored on pretty much every major social media venue. And in the last week, Trump's website - including his new blog, fundraising page and online storefront - attracted fewer estimated visitors than the pet-adoption service Petfinder and the recipe site Delish.www.sfgate.com