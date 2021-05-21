Survey in community not generated from The Woodlands Township
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township has received reports about a residential survey being conducted online and/or through phone calls and text messages. If you receive a survey regarding The Woodlands, please know it is not from The Woodlands Township, the governmental service provider for all residents and businesses in The Woodlands, providing enhanced law enforcement services, fire protection, environmental services, parks and recreation amenities, covenant standards, economic development and more. Any and all official communications of The Woodlands Township will come from direct Township channels such as Board meetings, press releases, website www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov/, The Woodlands Community Magazine and official Township social media channels.www.woodlandsonline.com