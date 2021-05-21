Survey in community not generated from The Woodlands Township

The Woodlands Township shared the following COVID-19 Update on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Following a rapid rise in COVID-19 vaccination rates, U.S. vaccination progress is beginning to slow. While more than 8 in 10 people ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, only about 1 in 3 people ages 18 to 29 have. Everyone 16 and older is currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and can benefit from the protection it offers themselves and others. CDC advises Americans to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Subscribe to get CDC’s COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review sent to your inbox every Friday. Read the full article.