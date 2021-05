President Joe Biden used a visit to Dearborn, Michigan, Tuesday to praised U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, for her passion defending Palestine. “I want to say to you that I admire your intellect, I admire your passion and I admire your concern for so many other people,” Biden told Tlaib. “And from my heart, I pray that your grandma and family are well, and I promise I’m going to do everything to see that they are, on the West Bank.”