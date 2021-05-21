Turkey's Media Weighed Down by Lawsuits

By the time the Ottomans dissolved the Roman Empire in 1453 and took down Constantinople, the city had conceived the name Istanbul. It is now known as a city that embraces cultural diversity in the most enlightening ways despite, in Nektaria Anastasiadou’s words, “a monstrous confusion of civilization and barbarism” it has dealt with over the past millennia. Indeed, beyond the boundaries of literature remains history that deserves a telling or at least a re-telling, especially if it’s prone to go silent. Istanbul comes alive through the nostalgic experiences of the people in Anastasiadou’s debut, A Recipe For Daphne, where she presents a thriving minority community that has endured unique trauma and repression.