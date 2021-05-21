newsbreak-logo
Turkey's Media Weighed Down by Lawsuits

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Turkey, the number of journalists facing lawsuits is in the thousands, with more than 40 members of the media currently in jail. In the past two weeks alone, authorities detained two journalists covering a court case; charged Deniz Yücel, who used to report for Germany's national daily Die Welt, with "publicly degrading" Turkey; and the Research and Monitoring Network reported that five arrest warrants had been issued for its director and investigative journalist Abdullah Bozkurt, who lives in exile in Sweden.

