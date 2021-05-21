'Mini' Mini-Thon event at Rice Elementary raises almost $10,000 for Four Diamonds fund

BATTLE GROUND — Chief Umtuch Middle School students raised almost $800 for the American Heart Association by holding a drive-in movie event at the Lewisville campus parking lot. Originally scheduled for April 30, the movie event delayed to May 7 due to health concerns over a positive COVID-19 case. “The event was a success despite the setback and organizers said the weather turned out to be much better for the rescheduled event,” said Jennifer Kirby, coalition coordinator with the Prevent Together: Battle Ground Prevention Alliance, the group that helped host the event. The movie “Inside Out” was chosen as a way to “continue the work that the Chief Umtuch DREAM Team has been doing this year to help students better understand their emotions,” according to a news release, as well as focus on preventing vaping and substance abuse. Before the movie started, families could have snacks from concessions as well as other activities. The student group also showed a video they created in collaboration with Fire District 3 about the importance of learning CPR. See more at https://preventtogetherbg.org/dreamteam.