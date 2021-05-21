'Solos' And 'The Bite' Showcase How To Create New TV During A Pandemic

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows is the best way to figure out who is watching what. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Friday, May 21 will probably look familiar to our regular viewers because, well, there's only one change, and if we're being honest, it's not that exciting. Wednesday's drop of the Mexican mystery Who Killed Sara? keeps the show at No. 1, followed by Mike Epps' comedy The Upshaws and the superhero drama Jupiter's Legacy. The one change? The anime Castlevania and docuseries Hoarders swapped spots at No. 9 and No. 10.