newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Covid detecting dogs screen guests at festival in Miami

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Florida International University say dogs can detect the scent of Covid-19 and are very accurate in doing so. Ellison Barber joins 'The News with Shepard Smith' to discuss how dogs are screening guests at festival in Miami.

www.cnbc.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shepard Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dogs#Covid#The Scent#Festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Miami, FLWSVN-TV

Pop-up vaccination site unveiled at downtown Miami’s DuPont Building

MIAMI (WSVN) - A historic building in downtown Miami became a new location for COVID vaccinations. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local officials gathered at the Alfred I. DuPont Building on First Avenue and East Flagler Street to unveil the new pop-up site, Monday. The Pfizer vaccine will...
Florida StatePosted by
WHYI Y100

Experts Say These Toads Are A Deadly Threat To Pets In Florida

Experts and wildlife officials are warning pet owners about a nonnative species of toads. Why? They say these amphibians can be deadly to pets, according to NBC Miami. Cane toads, also known as giant toads or Bufo toads, can secrete highly toxic substances on their skin. If a dog, cat, or other animals bite or eat them, it could sicken or even kill the pet.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Fame Tattoos Now Offering Complimentary Tattoo Design Consultations

One of the nation’s leading tattoo shops is now offering no-cost consultations. HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Representatives with Miami-based Fame Tattoos announced today that it is now offering free in-person tattoo design consultations. “We're very excited to offer a free one-hour, in-person tattoo design consultations...
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Miami Beach, FLlmgfl.com

Get Ready for SOBEWFF

The four-day South Beach Wine & Food Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday, with events throughout the Miami Beach area. Visit sobewff.org for the complete schedule and ticket information. Thursday, May 20. Italian Bites on the Beach: Giada De Laurentiis plays host at this beachside affair presented by...
Miami, FLPosted by
TravelNoire

Save Money This Summer By Taking A Train To Miami

With its world-famous nightlife, diverse neighborhoods, and stunning blue Biscayne Bay vistas, it’s no wonder that Miami consistently ranks as a top tourist destination. It’s a tagline typically associated with New York City, but Miami is another city that never sleeps. Explore art deco, go gallery hopping, feast on their fabulous cuisine, dance to the Latin rhythms, or get sun-drenched on one of their beautiful beaches. It’s pretty much always the right time to head to South Florida. And you don’t necessarily need to fly or drive. A train ride to Miami is a great way to soak in the scenery and on occasion, enjoy fine dining during the journey.
Miami, FLhopculture.com

Miami’s Newest Brewery, Shōjō Beer Co, Features One Heck Of A Crazy Backstory

Over the last several years, one of the most engaging craft beer personalities on Instagram has been Haidar Hachem, aka @thirsty_samurai_piggy. Whether posing in a pair of short shorts or on a brewing deck, the Lebanese-American brewer brings infectious good energy to his beer photography. Even if you don’t know him personally, you want good things to happen to him and his partner, Marilyn Orozco, an Instagram personality in her own right who goes by @littlemariii. Big supporters of everyone else, Hachem and Orozco are now launching their own project: Shōjō Beer Co, a Japanese-inspired beer brand based in South Florida.
Miami, FLbloomberglaw.com

Four Seasons Miami Sued Over Year-Long Covid-19 Worker Furloughs

Six former employees of Four Seasons Miami on Monday filed a federal lawsuit claiming the hotel forced hundreds of workers into indefinite furloughs during the Covid-19 pandemic without providing the requisite advanced warning. The proposed class action, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, claims...
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Teenager Diani Gomez Found Dead After Going Missing During Run

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida StateMetroTimes

Controversy surrounds Whitmer's secret Florida flight

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again under fire for a Florida trip she took months ago. The trip was partially paid for by a 501(c)4 group, which critics say presents legal questions. Whitmer used funds from an inauguration-related nonprofit to pay for a $27,521 trip to Florida to visit her...