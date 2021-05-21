Covid detecting dogs screen guests at festival in Miami

Over the last several years, one of the most engaging craft beer personalities on Instagram has been Haidar Hachem, aka @thirsty_samurai_piggy. Whether posing in a pair of short shorts or on a brewing deck, the Lebanese-American brewer brings infectious good energy to his beer photography. Even if you don’t know him personally, you want good things to happen to him and his partner, Marilyn Orozco, an Instagram personality in her own right who goes by @littlemariii. Big supporters of everyone else, Hachem and Orozco are now launching their own project: Shōjō Beer Co, a Japanese-inspired beer brand based in South Florida.