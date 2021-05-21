newsbreak-logo
Got you covered: Holsey Memorial CME Church donates blankets for dialysis patients

By Ben Gibson
Statesville Record & Landmark
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to blankets for dialysis patients, the members of Holsey Memorial CME Church have got Statesville covered. Several members of the church dropped off 61 blankets at the West Iredell Dialysis Center on Friday to help keep patients comfortable as they are treated. “After our donation to the...

