'Final Account' explores the memories of Germans who lived through the Holocaust

By Review by Brian Lowry, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "important" label can weigh heavily on a documentary, but the description applies to "Final Account," director Luke Holland's decade-long odyssey to capture and preserve the memories of Germans who lived through the Holocaust, acknowledging their complicity to varying degrees. While much has been done to chronicle survivors' stories, this sobering companion belongs on the shelf alongside them.

Woman who survived Holocaust, two pandemics celebrates 100th birthday

LONG ISLAND - On April 19, 1921, the world was recovering from the 1918 Flu pandemic when Sarah and Moshe Rosenzweig gave birth to their sixth and youngest child Esther in Cologne, Germany. 100 years later Esther is here on Long Island. Now vaccinated, she has survived a new pandemic while celebrating that huge milestone — turning 100. She says her family is her secret to longevity.
Final Account

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive, diverse representations in books, TV shows, and movies. Want to help us help them? Suggest a diversity update. We think this movie stands out for:. A lot or a little?. The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Positive Role...
Children of the Holocaust who are anonymous no more

AMSTERDAM >> They appear for less than three seconds in the film footage, faces distorted through the window glass. Small cherubs, staring out confusedly at a chaotic scene on the railway platform. In a few moments, the train will roll out, and they will be on their way to a Nazi death camp.
Film identifies lost Holocaust children

AMSTERDAM -- They appear for less than three seconds in the film footage, faces distorted through the window glass. Small cherubs, staring out confusedly at a chaotic scene on the railway platform. In a few moments, the train will roll out, and they will be on their way to a Nazi death camp.
'Where Can I Go?' documentary spotlights Wake County Holocaust survivors through the pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As children, they survived the death and trauma of genocide. Now, in their golden years, these Wake County seniors and Holocaust survivors combat the challenges of the pandemic. On this Mental Health Action Day, which comes amid Jewish American Heritage Month, ABC 11 meets the local stars of a brand new documentary that explores the shared experience of pain and resilience -- past and present.
Third Coast Review

Review: Final Account Records a Time and Mindset That Proves a Cautionary Tale for Today

There will likely be some people who question the need for a film that collects stories of the Holocaust and Nazism from the German perspective. But director Luke Holland (who lost his grandparents in the Holocaust and dedicates the film to them) is clearly a believer in the idea that monsters are not born, they are made, and over the course of more than 10 years (he died from cancer last year), he did an impressive job collecting stories of young German men and women who did everything from joining the Hitler Youth to signing up willingly and unashamedly to be members of the SS. And like many great films that act as a record of the past, Final Account illustrates the similarities between the Third Reich’s tactics and philosophies and ones we are seeing today all over the world, particularly in the last five years.
Daily Mail

Children of the Holocaust identified after 77 years: Toddlers seen gazing from Nazi death train window are a New Yorker, 78, and her brother who were saved by the 'Angel of Bergen-Belsen' and have now watched haunting footage for the first time

Two tiny toddlers seen staring out the window of a train on its way to a Nazi death camp have been identified thanks to newly-restored footage as a 78-year-old New Yorker and her brother who were saved by the 'Angel of Bergen-Belsen'. Stella Fertig told DailyMail.com from her home in...
Variety

‘When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit’ Review: Judith Kerr’s Childhood Classic Gets Faithful, Tasteful Screen Treatment

Having long settled in Britain after fleeing Nazi Germany with her family as a young girl, Judith Kerr wrote her semi-autobiographical 1971 children’s novel “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” as a response to her own son’s Hollywood-tilted misconception of her childhood. After watching “The Sound of Music,” he observed that her own escape must have been similar; amused, she proceeded to pen perhaps the most piercing child’s-eye view of Hitler’s rise to power and the Jewish refugee experience ever published — an episodic tale long on wry culture-clash observation and intimate familial strife, but short on Edelweiss sentimentality. In adapting Kerr’s novel for the screen, writer-director Caroline Link splits the difference somewhat: In this bright, engaging film, Kerr’s story is faithfully and lovingly preserved, though its tougher, quirkier details are mollified by a layer of palatable movie gloss.