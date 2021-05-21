'Final Account' explores the memories of Germans who lived through the Holocaust
The "important" label can weigh heavily on a documentary, but the description applies to "Final Account," director Luke Holland's decade-long odyssey to capture and preserve the memories of Germans who lived through the Holocaust, acknowledging their complicity to varying degrees. While much has been done to chronicle survivors' stories, this sobering companion belongs on the shelf alongside them.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com