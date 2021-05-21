'Final Account' explores the memories of Germans who lived through the Holocaust

There will likely be some people who question the need for a film that collects stories of the Holocaust and Nazism from the German perspective. But director Luke Holland (who lost his grandparents in the Holocaust and dedicates the film to them) is clearly a believer in the idea that monsters are not born, they are made, and over the course of more than 10 years (he died from cancer last year), he did an impressive job collecting stories of young German men and women who did everything from joining the Hitler Youth to signing up willingly and unashamedly to be members of the SS. And like many great films that act as a record of the past, Final Account illustrates the similarities between the Third Reich’s tactics and philosophies and ones we are seeing today all over the world, particularly in the last five years.